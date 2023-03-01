What's closing in London theatres this month? (March 2023) Mar 1, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas (Updated on Mar 6, 2023) As March approaches its final curtain call, expect everything from side-splitting farces to dystopian love stories. There's still time to catch some of the West End's most beloved productions before they take their final bow and make room for more shows to blossom. So, here’s what closing this month in London theatres in March.

Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities (5 March)

Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities transports audiences to a realm where the impossible becomes reality. Inspired by the Victorian era and the 19th-century industrial revolution, this mesmerising tale follows the journey of a brilliant inventor known as the seeker. With the creation of a magnificent mechanical cabinet of curiosities, the seeker discovers that the laws of time and the physical world can be transcended. The limits of imagination are pushed beyond the bounds of possibility as characters from different dimensions enter his world and turn it upside down.

As you journey through this poetic and humorous story, you'll be inspired to open your mind to the wonders of curiosity and the power of imagination. Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities is a breathtaking exploration of the limitless potential that lies within all of us. Come along and be swept away on a ride of limitless discovery!

Noises Off (11 March)

Go behind the curtain of what is considered to be a modern masterpiece in farce comedy. In Noises Off, a frenzied group of actors struggle to stage their latest show, which happens to be a play within a play that delivers numerous laughs and unexpected twists. With a mix of big egos, steamy affairs and forgotten lines. With names such as Felicity Kendal, Katherine Kingsley, Belinda Blair, Matthew Kelly and many more, the cast is in for a wild ride beyond the spotlight!

As tensions mount backstage, the cast fumble and bicker, while the audience is treated to the hilarious fallout. Through missed cues and botched performances, this physical comedy showcases the art of farce, expert timing, and technical precision. Experience the chaos of rehearsals, the opening night jitters, a disastrous matinee and one final catastrophic performance.

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons (18 March)

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons sees lovers Oliver (Aidan Turner) and Bernadette (Jenna Coleman) struggle to express themselves and maintain their connection, as they navigate the challenges of an oppressive society…one that has a government-mandated limit of 140 words a day. As the couple struggles to communicate their deepest thoughts and emotions, tensions rise and their connection is put on trial. They must face challenging choices about who to speak to and how to use their limited words, all while trying to maintain their love for each other as they fight against their most primal instincts. Lemons is an incredibly powerful exploration of language, relationships, and the human condition, with its innovative and captivating storytelling, it has rightfully earned its place as a cult classic.

Also closing in London theatres in March:

Linck & Mülhahn closes at Hampstead Theatre on 4 March 2023.

DOM - The Play closes at Other Palace Studio on 5 March 2023.

Scottish Ballet – Coppélia closes at Sadler's Wells on 5 March 2023.

The Rhinegold closes at London Coliseum on 10 March 2023.

Windfall closes at Southwark Playhouse - Borough on 11 March 2023.

Winner's Curse closes at Park Theatre on 11 March 2023.

Turn It Out with Tiler Peck closes at Sadler's Wells on 11 March 2023.

Steel Magnolias - Westcliff-on-Sea closes at Palace Theatre Westcliff-on-Sea on 11 March 2023.

Age Is A Feeling closes at Soho Theatre on 11 March 2023.

The King and I - High Wycombe closes at Wycombe Swan on 18 March 2023.

Unexpected Twist closes at Rose Theatre Kingston on 19 March 2023.

Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle closes at Garrick Theatre on 26 March 2023.

Bat Out Of Hell Singalong closes at Peacock Theatre on 28 March 2023.

Dance of Death closes at The Coronet Theatre on 31 March 2023.