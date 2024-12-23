What's closing in London theatres this month? (January 2025) Dec 23, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride New Year, new you? How about New Year, new excuses to go to the theatre? As January rolls in and the confetti finds its way into the fibres of your carpet forever, it’s time to bid farewell to some of the biggest shows on London’s theatre scene. Whether you’re mourning your favorite immersive musical, a West End debut, or a swan-filled dance production, one thing’s for sure: January is all about getting those final tickets before they vanish faster than your gym resolutions. From laugh-out-loud comedies to spine-tingling Shakespeare, here’s what’s taking its final bow this month. Get your tissues (and your tickets) ready! Guys & Dolls | 4 January This dazzling reimagining of Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre has been a highlight of London’s theatre scene for the past year, thrilling audiences with its immersive, promenade-style staging. Transporting theatre-goers to the bustling streets of 1950s New York, this beloved musical follows gamblers, showgirls, and dreamers, as they take their shot and gamble on themselves to secure a future they’ve always imagined. Set to unforgettable songs, including the musical theatre classics; “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” critics have called the production “"sheer theatrical bliss"” (The Times), praising its innovative staging and electric energy. With a five-star review under its belt and endless audience acclaim, this bold revival takes its final bow on 4th January. Book Guys & Dolls tickets now and save up to 38% Only Fools and Horses | 5 January Fans of the iconic 80s sitcom Only Fools and Horses have flocked to the Eventim Apollo to see this laugh-out-loud musical adaptation. Packed with nostalgia, witty one-liners, and catchy tunes co-written by award-winning comedian Paul Whitehouse, the show has captured the spirit of Del Boy, Rodney, and the gang perfectly. Featuring memorable moments from the series alongside new material, it has been hailed “the UK’s funniest show” by critics. After a successful run in 2019, this beloved musical returned for a Christmas special this year (fun fact: the television series shares the record for most Christmas specials with Last of the Summer Wine). Starring the formidable Vinnie Jones (The Gentlemen, Snatch) as gangster Danny Driscoll, the much-loved musical bids farewell on 5th January. Book Only Fools and Horses tickets now and save up to 59%

Barcelona | 11 January

Starring Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) and Álvaro Morte (Money Heist), two of Netflix’s biggest stars made their West End debut in Barcelona this Autumn, and its run has been a theatrical event not to miss.

Bess Wohl's poignant drama explores love, ambition, and the sacrifices we make for our dreams, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Spanish city. The chemistry between Collins and Morte has been described as electric, with All That Dazzles calling it “one of the strongest and most exhilarating plays I have seen this year.”

With its heartfelt storytelling and world-class performances, you don’t need to hop on a plane to see Barcelona, but you have to be quick - the play closes on 11th January —catch it before these two streaming superstars disappear from the West End stage.

Why Am I So Single? | 19 January

Described as a “heartfelt, meta-theatrical marvel” by WhatsOnStage, you’ll fall in love with this big fancy show from the creators of Six the Musical - just make sure you see it before they ghost you on the 19th January!

Hilariously chronicling the highs and lows of an app based dating life. Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow’s semi-autobiographical production stars Jo Foster and Leesa Tulley, and is packed with sharp humour and catchy earworms. Add a dose of self-reflection and genuine tear-jerking moments, and you’ve got yourselves another hit from the rulers of the West End.

Dr Strangelove | 25 January

BAFTA winner Steve Coogan dazzles in this sharp and timely stage adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s iconic Dr. Strangelove.

Much like Peter Sellers in the critically acclaimed 1964 film, Coogan plays multiple roles in this dark comedy about nuclear warfare. Bringing his trademark versatility and biting humour to the world premiere, critics have praised Coogan’s “masterclass in satire,” with his performance anchoring the show’s razor-sharp commentary. Co-adapted by comedy giants, Armando Iannucci (The Thick of It) and Sean Foley (The Play What I Wrote) Dr Strangelove is a combination of laugh-out-loud moments and chilling modern relevance, that makes it a must-see before it closes on 25th January.

The Merchant of Venice 1936 | 25 January

Tracy-Ann Oberman reprises her critically acclaimed role in this bold reimagining of Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice. Lauded for its inventive staging and powerful exploration of prejudice and justice, the production sets the play in the heart of the east end (a familiar territory for Oberman).

Transported to 1930s Britain this “striking and impactful” (Guardian) production “makes theatre history” (The Telegraph) as it highlights the injustices faced by the jews throughout the centuries. Don’t miss this unforgettable, electrifying production of The Merchant of Venice, a “fascinating and timely” (Daily Mail) reminder of a key moment in British history.

Also closing in London Theatres this month

Oedipus closes at the Wyndham’s Theatre on 4 January 2025

A Christmas Carol closes at the Old Vic Theatre on 4 January 2025

All’s Well That Ends Well closes at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse on 4 January 2025

Maddie Moates Very Curious Christmas closes at the Apollo Theatre on 4 January 2025

Potted Panto closes at Wilton’s Music Hall on 4 January 2025

The Snowman closes at the Peacock Theatre on 4 January 2025

Horrible Christmas closes at the Alexandra Palace Theatre on 4 January 2025

Cinderella closes at the King’s Head Theatre on 4 January 2025

La Clique closes at Spiegeltent at Leicester Square on 4 January 2025

Stick Man closes at the Bloomsbury Theatre on 5 January 2025

Homo Alone closes at the Other Palace Studio on 5 January 2025

The Lehman Trilogy closes at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on 5 January 2025

Aladdin closes at the Lyric Hammersmith on 5 January 2025

Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out closes at the Theatre Royal Haymarket on 5 January 2025

A Sherlock Carol closes at Marylebone Theatre on 5 January 2025

Tom Fletcher’s The Creakers closes at the Southbank Centre on 5 January 2025

Room on the Broom closes at the Lyric Theatre on 5 January 2025

Hansel and Gretel closes at Shakespeare's Globe on 5 January 2025

Asi Wind’s Incredibly Human closes at the Underbelly Boulevard on 5 January 2025

Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book closes at Trafalgar Theatre on 5 January 2025

Peter Pan - The Drag Panto closes at the Phoenix Theatre on 6 January 2025

The Smartest Giant in Town closes at St Martins Theatre on 7 January 2025

Jack and the Beanstalk - What a Whopper closes at Charing Cross Theatre on 11 January 2025

Cyrano closes at the Park Theatre on 11 January 2025

Nutcracker closes at the London Coliseum on 11 January 2025

Slava’s SnowShow closes at the Harold Pinter Theatre on 12 January 2025

Shen Yun closes at the Eventim Apollo on 12 January 2025

The Great Christmas Feast closes at The Lost Estate on 12 January 2025

Here You Come Again closes at the Riverside Studios on 18 January 2025

A Midsummer’s Nights Dream closes at the Barbican on 18 January 2025

Giselle closes at the London Coliseum on 18 January 2025

Copla: A Spanish Cabaret closes at the Other Palace Studio on 26 January 2025

Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake closes at Sadler’s Wells on 26 January 2025