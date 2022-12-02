What’s closing in London theatres this month? (December 2022) Dec 2, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas December is undoubtedly a month to cherish, with a sea of Christmas lights in every city centre, pop-up market stalls on each corner and contemplation by the tree, it’s the one time that we fully indulge in our child-like excitement, and savour the possibility to completely let loose. Who cares if the pick-n-mix down at the Christmas markets costs an arm and leg, or if we’ve eaten a box of minced pies in one sitting - December is a month that most don’t want to end! So, why not make the most of your December in 2022 and see one of the London theatre shows that are closing in December? It could very well be your last chance!

From Here to Eternity (17 December)

The year is 1941, and the G Company are residing at the Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. The relationship between Japan and the USA is in disarray and it is the months leading up to the Attack on Pearl Harbor. From Here To Eternity explores the story of the soldiers of G Company as they come together with four lovers within the war-torn chaos and try their best to create an interpersonal haven. From Here To Eternity is a tale of desire and affairs, a salute to the human longing for connection. Be a part of this thrilling, unmissable love story.

From Here to Eternity is based on the classic 1951 novel by James Jones. The musical is brought to life with music from Stuart Brayson and lyrics from Tim Rice. The world-famous lyricist has won numerous awards, including 4 Tonys and 3 Academy Awards.

The Doctor (11 December)

Adapted and translated from Arthur Schnitzler’s Professor Bernhardi, Robert Icke’s stunning production The Doctor brings a moralistic, political and personal drama into the 21st century. Led by the brilliant Ruth Wolff as The Doctor, The Doctor tells the tale of a practitioner who is at the top of her game and runs a private clinic that aims to find a cure for dementia.

When a young woman wrestles with death on a standard day in the clinic. A catholic priest is determined to enter the room and read the woman her last rights, however, convinced she must ‘first do no harm’, Dr Wolff denies him entry to the room. When the media discover what has happened, the news spreads like wildfire, and personal politics, religion and medical ethics are called into question. This heart-wrenching play toys with themes of race, identity, religion and gender.

Also closing this month:

Cinderella (Dartford) closes at Orchard Theatre on 31st December 2022.

Death Drop: Back in The Habit (Cardiff) closes at New Theatre Cardiff on 3 December 2022.

Father Christmas Needs a Wee! closes at Arts Theatre on 24 December 2022.

Ghosted - Another F***ng Christmas Carol closes at Other Palace Studio on 24 December 2022.

It's a Wonderful Life closes at London Coliseum on 10 December 2022.

Mother Goose (Hackney) closes at Hackney Empire on 31 December 2022.

Press closes at Park Theatre on 10 December 2022.

Queenz: The Show with BALLZ! closes at Arts Theatre on 4 December 2022.

Sarah closes at The Coronet Theatre on 17 December 2022.

The Yeomen of the Guard closes at London Coliseum on 2 December 2022.

Tunnels closes at Park Theatre on 10 December 2022.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor closes at Park Theatre on 31 December 2022.