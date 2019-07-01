What’s closing in London Theatre this month? (July 2019) Jul 1, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Summer holidays are upon us and undoubtedly there’s lots to look forward to this summer, but be sure you don’t miss out on these brilliant shows that are set to end their runs this month. The closing of these shows will see some wonderful actors that we not long welcomed to the West End leave us, such as Hayley Atwell (Henrik Ibsen's Rosmersholm) and Dove Cameron (Daniel Evans' The Light in the Piazza). Thankfully, there is still time to see some spectacular casts and fantastic shows before they close their doors for good.

Dove Cameron and Rob Houchen star in The Light in the Piazza

The Light In The Piazza (closes 5 July)

This stunning musical recently made its London premiere with this current run of The Light in the Piazza at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. If you’re wanting an Italian break this summer, then perhaps you should consider this beautiful show that embodies the country in all its charm. The story follows a mother and daughter, Margaret and Clara, who vacation to Florence for the summer. Get lost on their journey, and watch as Clara falls in love with Fabrizio, all set to a romantic operatic score that will truly have you believing love is in the air. However, this bubble is under threat of being popped when long-held secrets are on the verge of coming to light. Starring world-renowned opera singer Renee Fleming and Disney Channel’s Dove Cameron, this 6-time Tony Award-winning musical is set to finish up, and you’re not going to want to miss out.

Black is the Color of My Voice (closes 13 July)

Black is the Color of My Voice returned to London after a sell-out run at Trafalgar Studios 2 and is currently playing at The Vaults for its extremely limited, highly sought-after run. Inspired by the remarkable life of Nina Simone, the story follows the life of a jazz singer who makes her journey from being a young piano prodigy to becoming a huge success. With the play set at the time of the Civil Rights Movement, watch as this amazing singer/activist searches for peace following the unexpected death of her father. Not only was Black is the Color of My Voice a huge success in it’s previous West End run, but also in New York, Edinburgh, Shanghai and China, earning the show widespread acclaim. The critics are raving about this show all over the world and tickets are hotter than any heatwave we could hope for, so be sure you don’t miss out on this hit production.

Radio (closes 13 July)

Radio is all about love, relationships, history and spaceships and comes from the multiple award-winning writer, Al Smith, known for his works Harrogate and Diary of a Madman. Starring Adam Gillen (Killer Joe, Benidorm) Charlie Fairbanks, is born in the USA in the middle of the twentieth century. American’s are going to the moon and Charlie is determined he’s going to be the first one there, but before his journey gets started, he uncovers the darker side of his country’s history. Directed by Josh Roche, winner of the 2017 JMK award, this limited run is almost at its end, but it’s not too late. Don’t miss out and book now to guarantee your chance to catch this show before it closes.

Rosmersholm (closes 20 July)

Until this current production of Rosmersholm, the play hadn’t been performed in the West End since its run at the Almeida Theatre in 2008. Now, you have the chance to catch widely-renowned playwright Henrik Ibsen’s masterpiece before it closes and who knows, it may take 11 years for it be revived again. Ibsen’s great work is combined with an outstanding cast, earning it rave reviews and public acclaim. Hayley Atwell stars as Rebecca West who came to Rosmersholm in order to be a companion for her heavily depressed friend, Beate Rosmer. But after she commits suicide, Rebecca and Beate’s husband, John, are left in confusing despair. They struggle to understand Beate’s death whilst they struggle with the guilt of their relationship. The play features dark secrets, a teetering affair and idealistic beliefs. Rosmersholm ends its run at the Duke of York’s Theatre on 20 July, giving you enough time to secure tickets, so you can unveil what is really happening behind the idealistic notions on the surface.

Sweat (closes 20 July)

After it’s critically acclaimed run at the Donmar Warehouse where it made its UK premiere, Sweat transferred to the West End’s Gielgud Theatre. Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Lynn Nottage spent two and a half years in Reading Pennsylvania interviewing its residents. Sweat tells the story of a town in which people spend their time working all day and drinking all night. Set in a town devastated by hard times, there are three friends in a bar, and we witness how their relationships are affected by promotions, pay cuts and strikes. In this dramatization of one of the poorest towns in America, we watch as the lines between love, friendship, hate, violence, racism and prejudice blur. This award-winning play shifts on a timeline spanning eight years from 2000 to 2008, but still, the story is shockingly relevant today.

Also closing in July 2019…

Citysong closes at Soho Theatre on 6 July.

Orpheus Descending closes the Menier Chocolate Factory on 6 July.

Vulvarine closes at King’s Head Theatre on 6 July.

The Glass Menagerie closes at the Arcola Theatre on 13 July.

Sucker Punch closes at Theatre Royal Stratford East on 25 July.

Hamlet closes at St Paul’s Church on 27 July.

Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner closes at The Royal Court Theatre on 27 July.

