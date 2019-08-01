What's closing in London theatre this month? (August 2019) Aug 1, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali School’s out and no doubt you’ve been enjoying the summer which has finally reared its head. The days are longer, and the sun has been treating us to its presence but still, show business is show business, and sadly some theatres will be saying goodbye to beloved productions. It’s hard to believe that after 3 years we’ll be saying goodbye to Disney’s Aladdin; which is amongst the closing West End shows this month. Thankfully, there’s some time to get your last viewings in and wave the Genie off as he is set free one last time. Read below to see what else is closing in August 2019…

Jack Thorne's The End Is History at the Royal Court Theatre

The End of History (closes 10 August)

From the writer and director of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Jack Thorne, comes his most recent play now playing at London’s Royal Court Theatre. The 5-time BAFTA-winning writer, hugely popular for the success of Cursed Child in the West End and on Broadway, as well as writing for tv shows Shameless and Skins, Thorne presents his newest work The End of History. The story follows parents Sal and David who have managed to achieve the impossible task of getting all their children back home for the weekend. Set in the late 90s, Sal and David have big expectations of their children, named after their socialist heroes, but try not to be the kind of parents who judge too much! Don’t miss out on seeing this thought-provoking play before it comes to an end.

🎫 Book your The End of History tickets here.

The Girl on the Train (closes 17 August)

Based on the internationally bestselling novel of the same name by Paula Hawkins, this first-class adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel is the thrilling play to see this summer. The Girl on the Train tickets are going quickly, following the success of the literary phenomenon that sold over 20 million copies and the Dreamworks Film starring Golden Globe-winning actress Emily Blunt. The story follows the journey of regular commuter Rachel Watson who longs for a different life and finds her ideal escape via the perfect couple she sees daily through the train window. However, the fantasy of ideal love and happiness is shattered when the woman she’s been watching mysteriously disappears. Rachel finds herself a suspect in this gripping mystery that reveals secrets bigger than she could’ve ever imagined. Make sure you catch this exhilarating ride at the Duke of York's Theatre before it steams away this summer.

🎫 Book your The Girl on the Train tickets here.

Aladdin (closes 24 August)

There’s not long left to explore a whole new world with the magical musical that is, of course, Disney’s Aladdin. Join Aladdin, played by Matthew Croke, and Princess Jasmine, played by Courtney Reed, on a magic carpet ride and visit Agrabah one last time. Based on Disney’s classic animated film from the producer of The Lion King, the staged musical has enjoyed massively successful runs both on Broadway and here in the West End at the Prince Edward Theatre. It boasts the Academy Award-winning musical score you already know and love and all-new songs from the legendary Alan Menken. With breath-taking sets from multi-award-winning designer Bob Crowley, over 350 dazzling costumes and stunning special effects, Aladdin comes to life in the most spectacular way, making it simply unmissable.

🎫 Book your Aladdin tickets here.

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Four! (closes 31 August)

Following a sold-out run in 2018, Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Four! returns to London’s Apollo Theatre. Horrible Histories has a history of seven successful years in the West End so it’s no surprise that they’re back to entertain and educate again. Audiences have been thrilled, enlightened and even grossed out a little for years and that’s set to continue for a strictly limited engagement this summer. If you’re looking for the ideal outing for the summer holidays, then look no further than this family favourite! Be transported back in time and learn all about ruthless Romans, tyrant Tudors and grotty Georgians. Secure your Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part 4! tickets whilst you still can and ensure the perfect family day out.

🎫 Book your Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part 4! tickets here.

The Lehman Trilogy (closes 31 August)

Adapted from the novel by Stefano Massini, The Lehman Trilogy first premiered in London’s National Theatre before making a transfer to New York. Now the 5-time Olivier Award-nominated play is at home in the West End’s Piccadilly Theatre but sadly not for much longer. The production had a sold-out run at the National Theatre and has had a flurry of five stars and rave reviews, meaning tickets for the last shows won’t hang around for long so get yours whilst you can. The play follows the Lehman family over three generations, watching the rise and fall of their empire, and the gain and loss of the American dream.

🎫 Book your The Lehman Trilogy tickets here.

Also closing in August 2019…

Dark Sublime closes at Trafalgar Studios 2 on 3 August.

🎫 Book your Dark Sublime tickets here.

Little Baby Bum closes at Troubadour White City Theatre on 3 August.

🎫 Book your Little Baby Bum tickets here.

Toast closes at The Other Palace on 3 August.

🎫 Book your Toast tickets here.

The Starry Messenger closes at Wyndham’s Theatre on 10 August.

🎫 Book your The Starry Messenger tickets here.

Monstersaurus closes at Troubadour White City Theatre on 11 August.

🎫 Book your Monstersaurus tickets here.

Adam Kay: This Is Gonna Hurt closes at Vaudeville Theatre on 16 August.

🎫 Book your tickets Adam Kay: This Is Gonna Hurt here.

Barber Shop Chronicles closes at the Roundhouse on 24 August.

🎫 Book your Barber Shop Chronicles tickets here.

The View UpStairs closes at Soho Theatre on 24 August.

🎫 Book your The View UpStairs tickets here.

Games For Lovers closes at The Vaults Theatre on 25 August.

🎫 Book your Games For Lovers tickets here.

The Falcon’s Malteser closes at The Vaults Theatre on 25 August.

🎫 Book your The Falcon’s Malteser tickets here.

Actually closes at Trafalgar Studios 2 on 30 August.

🎫 Book your Actually tickets here.

Captain Corelli’s Mandolin closes at The Harold Pinter Theatre on 31 August.

🎫 Book your Captain Corelli’s Mandolin tickets here.

On Your Feet! closes at London Coliseum on 31 August.

🎫 Book your On Your Feet! tickets here.