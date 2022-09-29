What shows are closing in London theatre this month? (October 2022) Sep 29, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas October marks the beginning of the end of the autumn season. With longer nights and colder days, getting comfortable at the theatre is an ideal way to spend your time. To make the most of some of the West End’s most critically-acclaimed productions before their indefinite break, be sure to book your tickets soon! Here are some of the shows that will be ending their run this October:

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is a timeless musical about one young man's struggle to integrate into a fast-paced, ever-changing world. The young misfit struggles to stay afloat in a life that rewards status and popularity over authenticity. Soon he discovers that with loss comes great opportunities, as one small lie hijacks his life completely and propels him into glory, only as it goes, the life that he once dreamt of having isn’t all that it's made out to be.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award®-winner Steven Levenson, score by Academy Award, and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers of The Greatest Showman Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif. Leading the cast is Sam Tutty in the role of Evan. Tickets for this gripping story of identity are available to book now!

Much Ado About Nothing

Shakespeare’s tongue-in-cheek Much Ado About Nothing will be ending its run at London’s iconic Globe Theatre. Currently one of Shakespeare’s most performed productions, this classic comedy is centred around new beginnings and the ever-shifting balance of power between men and women.

The war may be over, but a new battle is just beginning. Soldiers return eagerly to Messina after the war to find themselves caught on a battlefield of lust and betrayal. What lies in the face of true victory is a chaotic fusion of games, mischievous pranks and jaw-dropping story developments. Young lovers Hero and Claudio, alongside proud singletons Beatrice and Benedick are pushed to breaking point. The production is directed by Lucy Bailey with designer Joanna Parker and will be performed by the Globe Ensemble. Tickets for Much Ado About Nothing are available to book now!

I, Joan

In a life where poverty and uncertainty creep around every corner, all of the odds are against young Joan. Nonetheless, she is about to spark one of the biggest revolutions in history. In the endless and pitiful war of men, Joan undergoes a rebirth and reemerges as Joan d’Arc, the timeless and heroic heroin. Prepare for dancing and cheering in this epic re-telling of Joan d’Arc’s historic legacy. Directed by Ilinca Radulian (Co-Director, Richard III) and written by Charlie Josephine (Bitch Boxer), tickets for I, Joan, the marvellous recount of the hero behind the legend are available to book now!

Henry VIII

This new adaptation, directed by Olivier award-nominated Amy Hodge, brings a different perspective to Henry VIII that isn’t always highlighted in the classroom. Henry VIII is known for leaving behind a tale of tragedy that we are all very familiar with, however, this new production gives us a chance to witness the harrowing events which occur from a female perspective.

The basis of the story remains the same. Henry VIII is a king who turns his kingdom upside down in a relentless pursuit of a male heir for the throne. In the absence of a son or a prince, will a princess be able to change the future? Originally written by William Shakespeare and his collaborator and successor John Fletcher, tickets for this classic production are available now!

The Tempest

William Shakespeare's beloved comedy The Tempest sets sail for the Globe Theatre Stage, reimagined by the 2022 Globe Ensemble of actors and directed by Sean Holmes, it is a boisterous tale of humanity, power and family, built from an epic story of salvation.

The Tempest follows the exiled yet rightful Duke of Milan Prospero, as he seeks to redeem his status. After falling victim to his traitorous brother Antonio, Prospero and his daughter become stranded upon a magical island, with no means of escape. The desolate and enchanting settings offer Prospero the perfect chance to hone his sorcery and plan his due vengeance. What follows is a ferocious storm caused by his desire for justice. What will happen when enemies cross paths once more? Tickets for Shakespeare’s legendary play are available to book now!

Other productions closing this month include

Eureka Day (Old Vic Theatre) closes on 31 October 2022.

Handbagged (Kiln Theatre) closes on 29 October 2022.

Rose (Park Theatre) closes on 15 October 2022.

The Milk Train Doesn’t Stop Here Anymore (Charing Cross Theatre) closes on 22 October 2022.

The Snail House (Hampstead Theatre) closes on 15 October 2022.

Bright Half Life (King’s Head Theatre) closes on 1 October 2022.

House of Flamenka (Peacock Theatre) closes on 8 October 2022.