West End's longest running musicals

The London Marathon has become an annual, inspiring and colourful fixture in the world's sporting calendar since the inaugural race in 1981, and the event continues to grow, with more than 50,000 runners taking to the capital today to complete the iconic, and gruelling, 26.2 mile run.

Not to brag, but we’ve completed a fair number of marathons in our day (binging TV series and going to a matinee AND evening show in one day count as marathons, right?) To celebrate todays long run, we’ve compiled a list of the West Ends longest running musicals. How many PBs (performances beheld) have you earned?​