Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    West End's longest running musicals

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    The London Marathon has become an annual, inspiring and colourful fixture in the world's sporting calendar since the inaugural race in 1981, and the event continues to grow, with more than 50,000 runners taking to the capital today to complete the iconic, and gruelling, 26.2 mile run.

    Not to brag, but we’ve completed a fair number of marathons in our day (binging TV series and going to a matinee AND evening show in one day count as marathons, right?) To celebrate todays long run, we’ve compiled a list of the West Ends longest running musicals. How many PBs (performances beheld) have you earned?

     

    1. Les Misérables (running since 1985) – over 15,000 performances
    2. Phantom of the Opera (running since 1986) – over 14,717 performances
    3. Blood Brothers (1988 production, now closed) – 10,013 performances
    4. Mamma Mia! (running since 1999) – over 9,667 performances
    5. Cats (1981 production, now closed) – 8,949 performances
    6. Disney’s The Lion King (running since 1999) – over 8,897 performances
    7. Starlight Express (1984 production) – 7,406 performances
    8. Wicked (running since 2006) – over 6,513 performances
    9. Chicago (1997 revival, now closed) – 6,187 performances
    10. Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story (1989 production, now closed) – 5,140 performances
    11. We Will Rock You (2002 production, now closed) – 4,659 performances
    12. Thriller Live (running since 2009, now closed) – over 4,613 performances
    13. Billy Elliot The Musical (2005 production, now closed) – 4,566 performances
    14. Matilda The Musical (running since 2011) – over 4,354 performances
    15. Miss Saigon (1989 production, now closed) – 4,264 performances
    16. Jersey Boys (2008 production, now closed) – 3,787 performances
    17. Jesus Christ Superstar (1972 production, now closed) – 3,357 performances
    18. Me and My Girl (1985 revival, now closed) – 3,303 performances
    19. The Book Of Mormon (running since 2013) – over 3,202 performances
    20. Evita (1978 production, now closed) – 2,900 performances

    Information supplied and verified by the Society of London Theatre and correct as of September 2023.

    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    2:22: A Ghost Story to return to the West End

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The spooky sensation is coming back from the other side! Danny Robins’ paranormal phenomenon, 2:22: A Ghost Sto... Read more

    Oliver! To make West End return

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Following its premiere at Chichester Festival Theatre this summer, we will be getting even more of the cockney c... Read more

    Green background. Text: [top] Wicked (the dot on the

    Why Wicked is West End's biggest blockbuster

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The film adaptation may be flying into cinemas later this year, but the multi-award-winning musical has already estab... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies