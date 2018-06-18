Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    West End transfer of Come From Away announced for 2019

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Apr 10, 2020)

    Award-winning musical Come From Away soon to 'come to nearby' as it makes its way to London's West End this winter. The show originated as a workshop in Canada before seeing its first major production in Seattle in 2015, followed by a Toronto premiere in 2016 and a Broadway production last year.

    Come From Away is based on real events that transpired on an unsuspecting, small Canadian town named Gander, located in Newfoundland and Labrador. It takes place a week after the 9/11 attacks when nearly 7,000 stranded travelers were taken in as guests by Gander residents as part of Operation Yellow Ribbon. 38 planes were ordered to land unexpectedly in Gander after North American airspace was closed, leaving these so-called plane people stranded.

    The announcement comes in conjunction with a recent comment made by Canadian Premier Dwight Ball, who invited US president Donald Trump to a showing of the Broadway musical when discussing trade talks between the two countries. In an interview, Ball said, “I just wanted to refresh and take the president back in time, and just remind his administration on how important this reliable friendship and this business relationship is."

    Come From Away will premiere in the West End at London's Phoenix Theatre in February 2019 following a brief run at Dublin's Abbey Theatre from December 2018 to January 2019. Tickets to Come From Away go on sale on 2 July 2019. This hit musical about showing compassion to strangers in need is a relevant topic in today's world. Don't miss this fantastic West End transfer this winter!

    Purchase your tickets to Come From Away when they go on sale by clicking here.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    International Podcast Day: a list of our favourite theatre podcasts

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    International podcast day celebrates the power of audio entertainment. Over the past decade, podcasts have risen to b... Read more

    What shows are closing in London theatre this month? (October 2022)

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    October marks the beginning of the end of the autumn season. With longer nights and colder days, getting comfortable ... Read more

    Text: Karen Ruimy and Arlene Phillips present House of Flamenka. SadlersWells. Sadler

    House of Flamenka release new production images

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Master of dance Arlene Phillips presents House of Flamenka, a vibrant and sleek fusion of Flamenco and Contemporary d... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies