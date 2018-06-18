West End transfer of Come From Away announced for 2019 Jun 18, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Apr 10, 2020) Award-winning musical Come From Away soon to 'come to nearby' as it makes its way to London's West End this winter. The show originated as a workshop in Canada before seeing its first major production in Seattle in 2015, followed by a Toronto premiere in 2016 and a Broadway production last year.

Come From Away is based on real events that transpired on an unsuspecting, small Canadian town named Gander, located in Newfoundland and Labrador. It takes place a week after the 9/11 attacks when nearly 7,000 stranded travelers were taken in as guests by Gander residents as part of Operation Yellow Ribbon. 38 planes were ordered to land unexpectedly in Gander after North American airspace was closed, leaving these so-called plane people stranded.

The announcement comes in conjunction with a recent comment made by Canadian Premier Dwight Ball, who invited US president Donald Trump to a showing of the Broadway musical when discussing trade talks between the two countries. In an interview, Ball said, “I just wanted to refresh and take the president back in time, and just remind his administration on how important this reliable friendship and this business relationship is."

Come From Away will premiere in the West End at London's Phoenix Theatre in February 2019 following a brief run at Dublin's Abbey Theatre from December 2018 to January 2019. Tickets to Come From Away go on sale on 2 July 2019. This hit musical about showing compassion to strangers in need is a relevant topic in today's world. Don't miss this fantastic West End transfer this winter!

