    West End production of Chicago announces Martin Kemp as the new Billy Flynn

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Apr 10, 2020)

    English actor, musician, and director Martin Kemp (Let It Shine judge, Celebrity Big Brother 2012, EastEnders, The Krays) has been confirmed to be taking over the role of Billy Flynn from Cuba Gooding Jr. for the West End revival of Chicago, which is currently running at the Phoenix Theatre

    Kemp has a trained ear for music and is perhaps best known for being the bass guitarist for the four-member New Wave group Spandau Ballet. His experience on the band will make him a welcome addition to the production. Kemp's stage credits include Peter Pan and Million Dollar Quartet. 

    Cuba Gooding Jr. will continue in the role of the suave lawyer until 30 June 2018 as scheduled. The Kander and Ebb musical made a comeback in London's West End back in March. The cast includes Josefina Gabrielle as Velma Kelly, Sarah Soetaert as Roxie Hart, and Ruthie Henshall as Mama Morton. For more on the Phoenix Theatre production of Chicago, click here.

    Chicago is currently booking until 6 October 2018. Now is your last chance to see Cuba Gooding Jr. take to the stage with his fiery performance before his final curtain falls on 30 June.

    Purchase your tickets to Chicago here.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

