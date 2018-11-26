West End extension and new cast announced for Mischief Theatre’s The Comedy About a Bank Robbery Nov 26, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Mischief Theatre’s stick ‘em up play, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, has extended its booking period through November 2019 at the Criterion Theatre, it has been confirmed. New cast members will be joining the hit West End production next month.

A prison escape has never looked so easy in The Comedy About a Bank Robbery

Originally having premiered in 2016, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, written by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer, will now be booking until 3 November 2019.

Joining the cast on 18 December 2018 will be Jack Whittle as Sam Monaghan, Jean-Luke Worrell as Warren Slax, Julia Frith as Caprice Freeboys, and Liam Jeavons as Mitch Ruscitti. Beginning 15 January 2019, Gareth Tempest will return as Mitch Ruscitti with Emily Stott as Caprice Freeboys.

Reprising their roles in The Comedy About a Bank Robbery are Jack Baldwin as Officer Randal Shuck, Jenna Augen as Ruth Monaghan, Leonard Cook as Robin Freeboys, Samson Ajewole (Cooper) and Chris Leask as Everyone Else. The show’s understudies are Ashley Tucker, Charlotte Duffy, Eddy Westbury, George Hannigan, Gracie Lai, Kieran Mortell, Rhiann Francis and Ross Virgo.

Brought to you by Mischief Theatre, the same production company behind smash-hit productions Peter Pan Goes Wrong and The Play That Goes Wrong, you can be sure you’ll be howling with laughter right until the final curtain falls!

Set in the summer of 1958, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery follows an escaped convict who is determined to steal a priceless diamond from the Minneapolis City Bank. With the help of his girlfriend and a band of incompetent crooks, you can bet this heist will go totally wrong!

Don’t miss this hilarious production from Mischief Theatre and book your tickets to the Criterion Theatre’s The Comedy About a Bank Robbery today, now booking until 3 November 2019!

Purchase your tickets to The Comedy About a Bank Robbery at the Criterion Theatre.