    Trafalgar Entertainment Becomes Official Sponsor of Box Office Radio

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    The global live entertainment company Trafalgar Entertainment (also the parent company of London Theatre Direct), has been announced as the official sponsor of Box Office Radio, the digital station devoted to musical theatre and film soundtracks.

    Established by broadcaster Josh Haywood, and now owned by Paul Scott, Box Office Radio was created during the COVID-19 lockdown to provide an enduring connection to stage and screen while theatres and cinemas were closed. The station delivers a 24-hour continuous service online and via its mobile app, featuring a curated mix of West End, Broadway, and cinematic scores, both contemporary and classic.

    Paul Scott, Managing Director of Box Office Radio, said: “Our collaboration with Trafalgar Entertainment marks a pivotal moment for Box Office Radio, allowing us to amplify the reach of musical-theatre and film-soundtrack content to a new audience. By combining our passion for stage and screen music with Trafalgar’s rich heritage and visionary expertise in live entertainment, we’re creating a platform that unites fans, creatives and industry alike. Together, we look forward to inspiring the next generation of theatre lovers and celebrating the enduring power of performance.”

    Sir Howard Panter, Joint CEO and Creative Director for Trafalgar Entertainment, added: “Trafalgar Entertainment is delighted to become the official sponsor of Box Office Radio as the station celebrates its fifth birthday. Paul and his talented presenting team are hugely passionate about musicals and live entertainment, and this was the perfect opportunity to unite two organisations with a shared love for theatre. I greatly admire Paul’s ambition to expand the station’s global audience reach, giving musical theatre fans unprecedented access to one of the biggest musical theatre playlists in the world.”

    Listen online at boxofficeradio.co.uk, via your Smart speaker, or through the app.

    Hay Brunsdon
    By Hay Brunsdon

    I've 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.

