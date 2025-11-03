Spotlight on: Lucie Jones

Lucie Jones’s powerful vocals, emotional honesty and effortless charm have made her a firm favourite among UK theatregoers. Equally at home in sweeping musicals and intimate concert settings, she has carved out a wide-ranging career - though she does have a fondness for playing Jennas…

Who is Lucie Jones?

Lucie Jones is a Welsh singer, actor and model who first rose to prominence on series six of The X Factor. Her striking voice and natural charisma took her all the way to the live shows, earning her national recognition and a devoted fanbase that has followed her ever since. Though she didn’t take home the X Factor crown, it gave her something bigger, a launchpad to a successful, and longrunning, career on stage and screen.

Where have you seen her before?

If you’ve seen Les Misérables, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Lucie. She made her West End debut in the production back in 2010, playing Cosette. Lucie embodied the hopeful young heroine whose voice soars above the barricades, and returned to the show 11 years later to play Fantine, where her moving portrayal of the tragic mother earned rave reviews. The audience couldn’t get enough, and Lucie couldn’t either, reprising the role in 2023. She also performed at a special gala performance in 2025 marking Les Misérables’ 40th anniversary.

Outside of revolutionary France, Lucie took centre stage as Jenna Hunterson in the hit musical Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre.