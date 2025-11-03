Menu
    Spotlight on: Lucie Jones

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Lucie Jones’s powerful vocals, emotional honesty and effortless charm have made her a firm favourite among UK theatregoers. Equally at home in sweeping musicals and intimate concert settings, she has carved out a wide-ranging career - though she does have a fondness for playing Jennas…

    Who is Lucie Jones?

    Lucie Jones is a Welsh singer, actor and model who first rose to prominence on series six of The X Factor. Her striking voice and natural charisma took her all the way to the live shows, earning her national recognition and a devoted fanbase that has followed her ever since. Though she didn’t take home the X Factor crown, it gave her something bigger, a launchpad to a successful, and longrunning, career on stage and screen.

    Where have you seen her before?

    If you’ve seen Les Misérables, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Lucie. She made her West End debut in the production back in 2010, playing Cosette. Lucie embodied the hopeful young heroine whose voice soars above the barricades, and returned to the show 11 years later to play Fantine, where her moving portrayal of the tragic mother earned rave reviews. The audience couldn’t get enough, and Lucie couldn’t either, reprising the role in 2023. She also performed at a special gala performance in 2025 marking Les Misérables’ 40th anniversary.

    Outside of revolutionary France, Lucie took centre stage as Jenna Hunterson in the hit musical Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre

    Wasn’t she in Wicked?

    Yes, and in true Elphaba style, she defied gravity. Lucie took on the role of Elphaba in Wicked at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre for more than two years. Her performance was praised for its emotional nuance as much as its vocal power - bringing both vulnerability and ferocity to the misunderstood green heroine. Her tenure in Wicked marked a milestone in her career, proving that she could take on one of the most iconic roles in musical theatre history, and make it entirely her own.

    What else have I seen her in?

    Lucie Jones isn’t just a stage star — she’s also represented the United Kingdom on the international stage. In 2017, she flew the flag for the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest, performing “Never Give Up on You.” Her powerful live performance was widely praised for its vocal control and sincerity, and she achieved one of the UK’s stronger Eurovision results in recent years. It was a moment that showed her ability to connect with audiences not just in a theatre, but across continents.

    More recently, Lucie played Catherine in the 50th anniversary London concert production of Pippin, once again showcasing her knack for combining vocal precision with genuine emotional depth. In the summer of 2024, she led the cast of The Baker’s Wife at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory.

    What’s next for Lucie Jones?

    Lucie is currently starring as Jenna Rink in the world-premiere musical 13 Going on 30 at the Manchester Opera House, opposite her Waitress co-star David Hunter. The chemistry between Jones and Hunter, already proven in Waitress,  promises to make the show a must-see event for musical theatre fans. We’re using up all of our birthday wishes on a West End transfer!

    By Sian McBride

