It no longer sucks to be you - Avenue Q is back!

It no longer sucks to be you because, after 15 years, Avenue Q is returning to the West End! The Tony Award-winning, monster-hit will be making the Shaftesbury Theatre its home from March 2026.

For the uninitiated, let's take you to the School for Monsters, and educate you; Avenue Q follows Princeton, a bright-eyed college grad who moves to a rundown New York neighbourhood in search of purpose, friends, and maybe even love. Along the way, he meets an unforgettable bunch of neighbours, both human and puppet, who teach him that “Everyone’s a Little Bit Racist,” “The Internet is for Porn,” and that sometimes, it takes a monster to make you feel human.

The original Broadway production was nominated for six Tony Awards, winning half of the categories it was up for, including; Best Musical and Best Original Score. It even scored a Grammy nomination - not bad for a bunch of muppets! The West End version followed suit, earning an Olivier Award nomination for Best New Musical when it crossed the pond in 2006.