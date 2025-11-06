Menu
    It no longer sucks to be you - Avenue Q is back!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    It no longer sucks to be you because, after 15 years, Avenue Q is returning to the West End! The Tony Award-winning, monster-hit will be making the Shaftesbury Theatre its home from March 2026. 

    For the uninitiated, let's take you to the School for Monsters, and educate you; Avenue Q follows Princeton, a bright-eyed college grad who moves to a rundown New York neighbourhood in search of purpose, friends, and maybe even love. Along the way, he meets an unforgettable bunch of neighbours, both human and puppet, who teach him that “Everyone’s a Little Bit Racist,” “The Internet is for Porn,” and that sometimes, it takes a monster to make you feel human.

    The original Broadway production was nominated for six Tony Awards, winning half of the categories it was up for, including; Best Musical and Best Original Score. It even scored a Grammy nomination - not bad for a bunch of muppets! The West End version followed suit, earning an Olivier Award nomination for Best New Musical when it crossed the pond in 2006.

    Running for more than four years, the original London cast featured some seriously stagey talent, including Jon Robyns (Matilda the Musical) as Princeton/Rod, Simon Lipkin (Oliver!) as Nicky/Trekkie Monster/Bear, and Clare Foster (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button the Musical) as Mrs T/Bear.

    Get ready for fun, fur and a little bit of felt-fuelled philosophy (what exactly do you do with a BA in English?) when Avenue Q takes up residence at the Shaftesbury Theatre in 2026. And remember, the internet (specifically London Theatre Direct) is really, really great, for… booking Avenue Q tickets! 

