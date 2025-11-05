Othello at the Theatre Royal Haymarket Review: Trust Issues, Toxic Men, and Toby Jones as the OG Traitor

Tom Morris’s Othello takes a classic, unembellished approach — no modern-day updates, no flashy reinventions — just Shakespeare’s tragedy set against a minimalistic, gilded backdrop and the slow, inevitable unravelling of trust. The simplicity works: it lets Shakespeare’s jealousy-fuelled tragedy do all the talking.

So, what’s going on and who’s who? Set in the 1570s during the conflict between Christian Republic of Venice and the Muslim Ottoman Empire, Othello, a Moorish general, secretly marries Desdemona. At the heart of the play is Iago – basically a workplace diva, spitting feathers because Othello promoted Cassio over him and now plotting to ruin literally everyone’s lives. Kinda like Regina George from Mean Girls calling everyone a whore, but also reminiscent of those dusty middle-aged incels that you so often see lurking in the IG comments these days.

Toby Jones plays Iago as the perfect puppet master — manipulative, slippery, Machiavellian and always five steps ahead. He toys with his fellow soldiers like chess pieces, delighting in deception while repeatedly being called “honest Iago” — a phrase that becomes comically ironic. (Drink every time someone calls him honest and you honestly won’t make it to Act Five.) Jones plays him as Shakespeare’s OG Traitor — a master manipulator who’d dominate a Jacobean edition of the TV show. I’d put Lady Macbeth and Edmund from King Lear in there too for the lols.