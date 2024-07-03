Trafalgar Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan
| By James Wareham
The Grade II listed Trafalgar Theatre was originally built in the 1930s and was home to many comedies and revue shows. In the 1990s, the theatre was repurposed into a television and radio studio before it returned to theatrical use as Trafalgar Studios in 2004, with the auditorium converted into two separate studio spaces. After a multi-million pound project, the theatre reopened and was reinstated back to its original single-auditorium design. The black with silver, bronze and gold metallic decor within the newly restored auditorium are reflective of the original interior’s colour palette, and the carpet and seating fabric replicated using historical photographs as reference.
What are the best seats at the Trafalgar Theatre?
Split over two levels of the Stalls and Dress Circle the Trafalgar Theatre seats 630. The Stalls are on a raked floor and curve slightly towards the stage, other than Row Q which is flat against the back wall. The Dress Circle overhangs the Stalls from Row G backwards but doesn’t obstruct the view of the stage. The Dress Circle, on the first floor, is a single block of seats with an aisle at either end curving inwards towards the stage as in the Stalls. There are a few safety rails in the Dress Circle, none of which affect the view of the stage.
Trafalgar Theatre seating plan
How many seats are at the Trafalgar Theatre?
After the extensive restoration in 2004, there are 630 seats across the two floors of the Trafalgar Theatres auditorium.
Are there accessible seats at the Trafalgar Theatre?
The main entrance to the theatre on Whitehall, where the Foyer, Foyer Bar and Box Office are situated, is accessible by two steps. Step-free access can be obtained by entering the theatre from Spring Gardens. Entrance to the foyer is accessed by taking the lift to the lower floor and entering the auditorium via Rear Stalls Entrance A or B. Wheelchair spaces are located on the aisles of Rows B and H in the Stalls. There are 25 steps down from the Foyer to the Stalls Bar but this area can be accessed via the lift. A Radio and Mobile Connect Hearing Enhanced System is in place at the theatre and devices to use this system are available from the theatres kiosk. Accessible toilets are situated in the Stalls Bar.
What shows are on at the Trafalgar Theatre?
Trafalgar Theatre was home to the hit West End musical Jersey Boys until Jan 2024 when A Mirror starring Jonny Lee Miller took the reins. The National Theatre’s production of People, Places and Things is currently playing at the theatre, which will run until August 2024. Afterwards Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps will enjoy a strictly limited season from 16 August - 28 September 2024, before The Duchess, starring Jodie Whittaker, takes to the stage from 5 October 2024.