Trafalgar Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

The Grade II listed Trafalgar Theatre was originally built in the 1930s and was home to many comedies and revue shows. In the 1990s, the theatre was repurposed into a television and radio studio before it returned to theatrical use as Trafalgar Studios in 2004, with the auditorium converted into two separate studio spaces. After a multi-million pound project, the theatre reopened and was reinstated back to its original single-auditorium design. The black with silver, bronze and gold metallic decor within the newly restored auditorium are reflective of the original interior’s colour palette, and the carpet and seating fabric replicated using historical photographs as reference.

What are the best seats at the Trafalgar Theatre?

Split over two levels of the Stalls and Dress Circle the Trafalgar Theatre seats 630. The Stalls are on a raked floor and curve slightly towards the stage, other than Row Q which is flat against the back wall. The Dress Circle overhangs the Stalls from Row G backwards but doesn’t obstruct the view of the stage. The Dress Circle, on the first floor, is a single block of seats with an aisle at either end curving inwards towards the stage as in the Stalls. There are a few safety rails in the Dress Circle, none of which affect the view of the stage.

Trafalgar Theatre seating plan