Top 6 best plays this Black Friday

1. Harry Potter and The Cursed Child

A brand-new adventure is on the horizon in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. In this time-warped play, we pick up where Harry left off in the wizarding world…only he is now an employee at the Ministry of Magic, a father of three, a devoted husband and most importantly - severely overworked!

When Harry’s strong-willed son, Albus Potter, becomes friends with the son of Harry’s adversary Draco Malfoy, they become trapped in a thrilling race through time. Harry Potter and The Cursed Child contains all of the heartfelt innocence and brilliance of the original story, only this is 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts. With enchanting theatrical magic, heaps of humanity and one son grappling with an overwhelming family legacy, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child has earned its place as a modern classic.

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child

2. To Kill a Mockingbird

The year is 1934, and Maycomb, Alabama is severed by racial segregation and poverty.

Since 1960, To Kill a Mockingbird has defined literature with iconic and inspiring characters. Harper Lee’s timeless tale of childhood innocence and racial injustice has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide. To Kill a Mockingbird follows lawyer Atticus Finch on his journey of defending the wrongfully accused Tom Robinson in the hopes of portraying the prejudice of small-town America to initiate conversations of change.

Can Finch bring justice to a town that only wants to discriminate? It is a classic tale and one that remains as relevant today.

3. The Mousetrap

Don’t just see it, solve it! Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap is a masterful thriller that will make you shudder. It is the longest-running play of all time, conceived by the world's best-selling novelist. For almost 70 years, this mystery has made audiences shudder on the edge of their seats…now it’s your turn to crack the case.

The news of a gruesome homicide spreads through London like wildfire, whilst at the same time, a group of seven strangers find themselves confined together in a snowed-in remote country guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives they discover that there is a killer amongst them, but who will be next? As secrets spill and tensions rise, seedy stories of the past loom within the halls of the house.

The Mousetrap

4. Witness for The Prosecution

The critically-acclaimed Witness for The Prosecution summons you to Jury Service in the magnificent and tense courtroom of London County Hall. In Witness for The Prosecution, Leonard Vold stands trial for the suspected murder of a wealthy widow. The odds are against him and the stakes are sky high, will Leonard be able to survive the witness testimony and save himself from execution, most importantly, can he convince you of his innocence?

Witness for The Prosecution

5. As You Like It

This winter, journey into the Forest of Arden in William Shakespeare’s classic tale of love and hope As You Like It. As You Like It follows the protagonist Rosalind, the daughter of a duke, who when banished by her cruel uncle, disguises herself as a man and seeks refuge in the Forest of Arden. With the help of her friend Celia, they begin a relentless search for her father, only they are about to discover more than they initially anticipated.

Along the journey, Rosalind meets fellow outcast Orlando and an immediate spark ignites between them. Tied together by a fool in tartan, cross-dressing heroin and heaps of satire - As You Like It is about finding love in the darkest of places.

Orlando is about to learn a lesson in love, one that you don't want to miss!

6. Cirque du Soleil: Kurios Tickets

What if there was a limitless universe beyond the mind? One where peculiar little creatures all served a great purpose. Inspired by the Victorian era and the 19th-century industrial revolution, Cirque du Soleil: Kurios follows a whimsical 19th-century inventor who creates a cabinet of curiosities that transcends the physical world and the laws of times. Within this world, a host of brilliant characters await to turn his life upside down - including a shy handyman, a master with a child-like imagination and a hoop-skirted receiver of delta waves.

Cirque du Soleil are master of circus performance and imagination, and Kurios is no different - it is a poetic ode to the brilliance that follows when you dream and believe that anything is possible.