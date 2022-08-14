Top 5 South Pacific songs #StageySoundtrackSunday Aug 14, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The critically acclaimed Chichester Festival Theatre production of South Pacific is now playing in London’s Sadler Wells for a limited run only. The brilliant cast of over thirty is led by Julian Ovenden, Gina Beck, Rob Houchen, Joanna Ampil and Sera Maehara. Don’t miss your last chance to catch this smash-hit show. Tickets for South Pacific are available from just £18! Set on a South Pacific island during World War ll, this powerful love story is brought to life in an epic new five-star production featuring music and lyrics by Rodgers and Hammerstein. Check out our favourite South Pacific songs below! #StageySoundtrackSunday

5. Bali Ha’i

‘Bali Hai’ is a song that refers to a mystical island, visible on the horizon but out of reach. The officers stationed on the South Pacific island dream of it as a paradise. This number is sung by Bloody Mary to Lieutenant Joseph Cable as a means to entice him to the island. It is a haunting and beautiful number.

4. Younger Than Springtime

‘Younger Than Springtime’ is sung by Lieutenant Cable in Act 1, following meeting Bloody Mary’s daughter, Liat. This song is about their love and how love happens regardless of rules, particularly racial separation which was prevalent at the time South Pacific premiered in 1948.

3. There is Nothing Like a Dame

‘There is Nothing Like a Dame’ is sung by the sailors who are longing for the love of a woman. This popular musical theatre song details all the things the men have that don’t compare to a woman.

2. I’m in Love with a Wonderful Guy

Sung by Nellie (along with the nurses) who is elated with her love for Emile. Despite the barriers between them, she can see the good in him and is willing to fight for their love. She sings all about how she isn’t ashamed to be in, corny as can be, love.

1. Some Enchanted Evening

This number is hugely popular within musical theatre and is a beautiful moment within the show. It is sung by Emile in Act 1 when he initially falls in love with Nellie Forbush. This song is later reprised through the ups and downs of their relationship. Its soaring melody is one that sticks with you, putting this song at the top of our list.