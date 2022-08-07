Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Top 5 Sister Act musical songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The Broadway and UK smash-hit production of Sister Act is in already in the final weeks of its run at London’s Eventim Apollo. The musical has an all-star cast including Beverley KnightJennifer Saunders, Keala Settle and more! Tickets for Sister Act are booking until 28 August 2022. Don’t miss this strictly limited season and get your Sister Act musical tickets now.

    The hit musical has music by the incredible Alan Menken (AladdinBeauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Glenn Slater (The Little MermaidSchool of Rock). Check out our top 5 Sister Act songs below!

    Top 5 Sister Act musical songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    5. Lady In The Long Black Dress

    This number is super fun and silly. It's sung by TJ, Dinero and Bones, who are Shanks goons. They’ve been set with the task of going to bring in Deloris and they’re convinced they know just how to speak to women. Songs like ‘Lady in the Long Black Dress’ really showcase how Sister Act is a musical comedy!

    4. Spread the Love Around

    This is the final number in the musical and it’s a great way to close the show. It's all about the sisters and Deloris finding their joint purpose which is spreading the love around, whether through music or prayer.

    3. Raise Your Voice

    ‘Raise Your Voice’ is the number when Deloris and the sisters first sing together. It’s the first lesson in which Deloris teaches them to let go and sing with pride. It's really the start of their journey together on their path to sisterhood.

    2. Fabulous, Baby

    ‘Fabulous, Baby’ is near the beginning of the musical, just after Shank gives Deloris a second-hand Christmas present, pushing her to realise her own worth. She sings about her dreams of being a star and how she’s ready to get them!

    1. Take Me to Heaven

    Both ‘Take Me to Heaven’ and ‘Take Me to Heaven (Reprise)’ share this number one spot. It’s a guaranteed feel-good tune and is equally fabulous when sung by Deloris in the club at the beginning and at Sunday mass by Deloris and her sisters! You won’t leave the musical without this song in your head!

    🎫 Book your Sister Act musical tickets here.
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    A man and woman embrace in a passionate kiss. The background is the colours of sunset with palm trees and war planes. 5 stars Rogers & Hammerstein

    Top 5 South Pacific songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The critically acclaimed Chichester Festival Theatre production of South Pacific is now playing in London&r... Read more

    Final Summer in London!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    There are a number of great shows closing soon in the West End and you won't want to miss them! Whether it’... Read more

    Come From Away, A Remarkable True Story, Phoenix Theatre

    Top Come From Away songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Come From Away is the West End and Broadway hit musical based on a remarkable true story. The acclaimed production op... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies