Top 5 Sister Act musical songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

The Broadway and UK smash-hit production of Sister Act is in already in the final weeks of its run at London's Eventim Apollo. The musical has an all-star cast including Beverley Knight, Jennifer Saunders, Keala Settle and more! The hit musical has music by the incredible Alan Menken (Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid, School of Rock). Check out our top 5 Sister Act songs below!

5. Lady In The Long Black Dress

This number is super fun and silly. It's sung by TJ, Dinero and Bones, who are Shanks goons. They’ve been set with the task of going to bring in Deloris and they’re convinced they know just how to speak to women. Songs like ‘Lady in the Long Black Dress’ really showcase how Sister Act is a musical comedy!

4. Spread the Love Around

This is the final number in the musical and it’s a great way to close the show. It's all about the sisters and Deloris finding their joint purpose which is spreading the love around, whether through music or prayer.

3. Raise Your Voice

‘Raise Your Voice’ is the number when Deloris and the sisters first sing together. It’s the first lesson in which Deloris teaches them to let go and sing with pride. It's really the start of their journey together on their path to sisterhood.

2. Fabulous, Baby

‘Fabulous, Baby’ is near the beginning of the musical, just after Shank gives Deloris a second-hand Christmas present, pushing her to realise her own worth. She sings about her dreams of being a star and how she’s ready to get them!

1. Take Me to Heaven

Both ‘Take Me to Heaven’ and ‘Take Me to Heaven (Reprise)’ share this number one spot. It’s a guaranteed feel-good tune and is equally fabulous when sung by Deloris in the club at the beginning and at Sunday mass by Deloris and her sisters! You won’t leave the musical without this song in your head!

