Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Top 5 Phantom of the Opera songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera has been enchanting audiences in the West End for over 30 years at London’s Her Majesty’s Theatre. The popular musical has won over 70 major theatre awards and has sold over 140 million tickets worldwide. Tickets for Phantom of the Opera remain some of the most sought after today. The haunting love story has incredible music and lyrics but for #StageySoundtrackSunday we have narrowed it down to our top 5 Phantom songs.

    Top 5 Phantom of the Opera songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    5. Think of Me

    ‘Think of Me’ is a solo by Christine when she replaces Carlotta and takes place centre stage. The number comes early in Act 1 and this is the first time the audience hears Christine sing. She begins hesitantly and grows in confidence throughout the song.

    4. Past the Point of No Return

    This song, ‘Past the Point of No Return’, is a duet between Phantom and Christine at a pivotal moment in their relationship. It takes place on stage, under the guises of characters in the opera when the Phantom is trying to seduce Christine and convince her to be with him.

    3. All I Ask of You

    ‘All I Ask Of You’ is a duet between Christine and Raoul as they stand upon a snowy rooftop in Paris and sing about their blossoming love for each other. The song is incredibly romantic and will have you rooting for them as they sing this masterful number.

    2. The Music of the Night

    This is one of the most popular songs in the musical and is sung by the Phantom after he brings Christine to his lair. He attempts to convince her that his world is worth forgetting the outside world for. He plays on her passion for music and teases her dreams in order to seduce her.

    1. The Phantom of the Opera

    Everyone knows this song and it's not a surprise that it comes in at number one. The title song ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ is a duet between the Phantom and Christine. It takes place as Christine meets the Phantom for the first time. The pair sing to each other as their story begins to unfold.

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre

    Top 5 Mary Poppins songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Starring Zizi Strallen and Louis Gaunt as Mary Poppins and Bert respectively, the Disney and Cameron Mackintosh music... Read more

    Text: My Son

    My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) transfers to the West End

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Written and performed by Rob Madge, My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) is set to transfer to the West End... Read more

    Winnie the Pooh The Musical is coming to the UK

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    A new adventure is about to happen… Winnie the Pooh is returning home to the UK! The UK premiere of Disney&rsq... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies