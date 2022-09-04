Top 5 Phantom of the Opera songs #StageySoundtrackSunday Sep 4, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera has been enchanting audiences in the West End for over 30 years at London’s Her Majesty’s Theatre. The popular musical has won over 70 major theatre awards and has sold over 140 million tickets worldwide. Tickets for Phantom of the Opera remain some of the most sought after today. The haunting love story has incredible music and lyrics but for #StageySoundtrackSunday we have narrowed it down to our top 5 Phantom songs.

5. Think of Me

‘Think of Me’ is a solo by Christine when she replaces Carlotta and takes place centre stage. The number comes early in Act 1 and this is the first time the audience hears Christine sing. She begins hesitantly and grows in confidence throughout the song.

4. Past the Point of No Return

This song, ‘Past the Point of No Return’, is a duet between Phantom and Christine at a pivotal moment in their relationship. It takes place on stage, under the guises of characters in the opera when the Phantom is trying to seduce Christine and convince her to be with him.

3. All I Ask of You

‘All I Ask Of You’ is a duet between Christine and Raoul as they stand upon a snowy rooftop in Paris and sing about their blossoming love for each other. The song is incredibly romantic and will have you rooting for them as they sing this masterful number.

2. The Music of the Night

This is one of the most popular songs in the musical and is sung by the Phantom after he brings Christine to his lair. He attempts to convince her that his world is worth forgetting the outside world for. He plays on her passion for music and teases her dreams in order to seduce her.

1. The Phantom of the Opera

Everyone knows this song and it's not a surprise that it comes in at number one. The title song ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ is a duet between the Phantom and Christine. It takes place as Christine meets the Phantom for the first time. The pair sing to each other as their story begins to unfold.