Top 5 My Fair Lady songs #StageySoundtrackSunday Jul 24, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End revival of My Fair Lady at the London Coliseum is nearing the end of its limited summer run. Bartlett Sher's incredible production will have you wanting to dance all night. The award-winning English National Orchestra bring Fredrick Loewe's score to life, complete with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, sung by an incredible cast. Check out our favourite My Fair Lady songs below.

5. Without You

This number comes close to the end of the musical, when Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins quarrel in ‘Without You’. The professor is more than happy to take credit for the woman that Eliza has become, whilst Eliza assures him, she’ll be just fine without him.

4. With a Little Bit of Luck

This song is led by Alfred along with Harry and Jamie. It comes early on in Act I and is about avoiding your responsibilities; whether that be work, to the duty to help your neighbour, be loyal to your wife, or turn away from sin.

3. I Could Have Danced All Night

This song is a classic and comes close to the end of Act I, just after Eliza has made improvements with her pronunciation. The next day, Henry Higgins will take her to Ascot and though she’s supposed to be sleeping, she is too restless due to excitement.

2. Get Me to the Church on Time

‘Get Me to the Church on Time’ is one of musical theatre’s most recognised songs, particularly the lyrics ‘I’m getting married in the morning.’ It's fun, catchy and uplifting. A perfect musical number.

1. Wouldn’t It Be Loverly

This number comes at the beginning of the musical and Eliza famously sings it in her Cockney accent. The flower seller dreams of the simple pleasures such as a room away from the cold and chocolate. ‘Wouldn’t It Be Loverly’ is another classic, of which this musical has numerous, and one that you can’t help but sing along to!