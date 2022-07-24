Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Top 5 My Fair Lady songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The West End revival of My Fair Lady at the London Coliseum is nearing the end of its limited summer run. Bartlett Sher’s incredible production will have you wanting to dance all night, but make sure you get to the theatre on time! Tickets for My Fair Lady are only booking through to 27 August 2022!

    The award-winning English National Orchestra bring Fredrick Loewe’s score to life, complete with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, sung by an incredible cast. Check out our favourite My Fair Lady songs below.

    Top 5 My Fair Lady songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    5. Without You

    This number comes close to the end of the musical, when Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins quarrel in ‘Without You’. The professor is more than happy to take credit for the woman that Eliza has become, whilst Eliza assures him, she’ll be just fine without him.

    4. With a Little Bit of Luck

    This song is led by Alfred along with Harry and Jamie. It comes early on in Act I and is about avoiding your responsibilities; whether that be work, to the duty to help your neighbour, be loyal to your wife, or turn away from sin.

    3. I Could Have Danced All Night

    This song is a classic and comes close to the end of Act I, just after Eliza has made improvements with her pronunciation. The next day, Henry Higgins will take her to Ascot and though she’s supposed to be sleeping, she is too restless due to excitement.

    2. Get Me to the Church on Time

    ‘Get Me to the Church on Time’ is one of musical theatre’s most recognised songs, particularly the lyrics ‘I’m getting married in the morning.’ It's fun, catchy and uplifting. A perfect musical number.

    1. Wouldn’t It Be Loverly

    This number comes at the beginning of the musical and Eliza famously sings it in her Cockney accent. The flower seller dreams of the simple pleasures such as a room away from the cold and chocolate. ‘Wouldn’t It Be Loverly’ is another classic, of which this musical has numerous, and one that you can’t help but sing along to!

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Image: A snowy landscape with a large moon with Santa

    Simon Lipkin and Georgina Castle to star in Elf! The Musical

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Son of a Nutcracker! The first casting news for Elf! The Musical has been announced! The musical is due to come to Lo... Read more

    Text: Kinky Boots the Musical in Concert

    Top 5 Kinky Boots songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Kinky Boots made its West End premiere in 2015 at London’s Adelphi Theatre with Killian Donnelly and Matt Henry... Read more

    Text: Only Fools and Horses The Musical. London

    Les Dennis to join Only Fools and Horses musical

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The West End’s hit musical  Only Fools and Horses has extended its run at London’s Th... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies