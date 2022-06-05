Top 5 Moulin Rouge! The Musical songs #StageySoundtrackSunday Jun 5, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the place to be for bohemians in the West End. Baz Lurhmann’s spectacular (spectacular) film starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman has been adapted for the stage. Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan and an incredible soundtrack from some of the world’s most renowned artists including David Bowie, Elton John, Sia, Lady Gaga and more. The musical is equally as uplifting and heartwarming as it is heartbreaking. Tickets for Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the West End are now booking until 7 January 2023. The stage musical has an incredible soundtrack, but we’ve narrowed them down to our top 5 for #StageySountrackSunday

5. Nature Boy

Nature Boy is popularly known for being performed by David Bowie. It was first recorded in 1948 by Nat King Cole. In the musical the song is sung by the characters Toulouse and Christian. It really sets up the ideals of Moulin Rouge and it's almost as if this song was written originally for the production.

4. Shut Up and Raise Your Glass

This number is a super fun and upbeat mashup of ‘Shut Up and Dance’ (by American pop rock band Walk the Moon) and ‘Raise Your Glass’ (by American pop artist Pink). This song is performed in the musical by Christian, Satine and ensemble.

3. Come What May

‘Come What May’ was originally written with the intention of featuring on the soundtrack of Baz Lurhmann’s Romeo & Juliet film but was first heard on his 2001 film Moulin Rouge. Similarly in the musical the song is a duet between Christian and Satine. It’s an incredibly romantic song that they come up with as a reminder that they’ll always have each other.

2. Your Song

The Elton John song was a hit when it was performed by Ewan McGregor as Christian and Nicole Kidman as Satine in the Moulin Rouge film and it is equally as loved in the musical. It is the part in the musical where the budding romance begins to blossom and it is a spectacle to behold.

1. Elephant Love Medley

‘Elephant Love Medley’ is an epic medley of numerous huge songs such as The Beatles’ ‘All You Need Is Love’, A-ha’ ‘Take On Me’, The Love Affair’s ‘Everlasting Love’ and more. The song differs from the version in the film, which is due to both licensing issues and in order to give Satine more of a voice.