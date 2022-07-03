Top 5 Les Misérables songs #StageySoundtrackSunday Jul 3, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Les Misérables has been going strong in the West End for over 30 years. The mesmerising musical has touched countless hearts at London’s Sondheim Theatre with its tale of justice, injustice, love, redemption and revolution! Les Mis has one of the most recognised soundtracks in musical theatre but for our #StageySoundtrackSunday we’ve narrowed down our top 5. Do you agree with our picks?

5. At The End of the Day

This number sets the scene for Revolution Era France and just how rough the living conditions are. ‘At the End of the Day’ is a harsh number and reflects the struggles of the characters, particularly Fantine who’s life goes from rock to hard place.

4. On My Own

‘On My Own’ is sang in Act II by Eponine. The number will pull on your heartstrings, as Eponine sings of her unrequited and unreachable love. This song is even more heart breaking when taking into consideration the further tragedies that lay ahead.

3. Do You Hear the People Sing?

Whilst this song is uplifting, that doesn’t mean it won’t have you shedding a tear or feel the emotion welling in your chest. It takes place just before the event of the Paris Uprising and is a song of hope and banding together to overcome the wrongdoings of those in power.

2. One Day More

‘One Day More’ is the epic number that closes Act I. The medley has the characters all singing of their individual hopes and dreams despite their struggles. This beautiful, harmonious number is one of the most popular songs from the musical, and in musical theatre in general, and with good reason!

1. I Dreamed A Dream

This song is undoubtedly iconic and is devastatingly upsetting. It is sang by Fantine when she is in utter despair, after losing all her means, and being left in the harshest of poverty. She sings the song as she loses hope and it guarantees more tears will be shed.