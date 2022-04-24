Top 5 & Juliet songs #StageySoundtrackSunday Apr 24, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Max Martin hit musical & Juliet opened at the West End’s Shaftesbury Theatre in November 2019 and is currently booking until 24 September 2022. The musical is packed with hit pop songs from the past three decades known voiced by prolific artists such as Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and many more. The feel-good show guarantees one of the best nights out in the West End and its Original Cast Recording ensure you can’t stop the feeling! We’ve narrowed down our top 5 & Juliet numbers for #StageySoundtrackSunday Check out what made the list below.

5. I Kissed A Girl

This is one of the duets sang between May and Francois. It is one of the important moments of the musical for its representation. Its also a sweet and humorous scene for the budding romance and the way it plays on the lyrics.

4. Teenage Dream / Break Free

Firstly, this medley of Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ and Ariana Grande’s ‘Break Free’ is iconic and a pop mashup we never knew we needed. It is sung between the characters of Nurse and Lance after we “discover an unexpected pair of lovers”. It is a true comic number mixed with wowing moments, making it a highlight of the show and its soundtrack.

3. Problem / Can’t Feel My Face

& Juliet really is the queen of epic mashups! ‘Problem’ usually voiced by Ariana Grande ft. Iggy Azalea is combined with ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ usually voiced by The Weeknd to make an incredible medley led by Juliet and Romeo along with the Company and paired with a fire choreography setting this musical apart!

2. Confident

‘Confident’ is popularly known as the Demi Lovato song but to & Juliet fans it is known as the number by Juliet and Francois. This is, of course, a great song but is made that much better when delivered by the impressive vocals of Miriam-Teak Lee and Tim Mahendran along with more incredible choreography.

1. One More Try

‘One More Try’ is the only original number in the musical written by Max Martin purposefully for & Juliet. It is a wonderfully beautiful and uplifting song, brought to us by the characters of Juliet and Romeo.