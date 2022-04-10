Top 5 Jersey Boys songs #StageySoundtrackSunday Apr 10, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali London’s just too good to be true musical Jersey Boys is now playing at the Trafalgar Theatre. Frankie Valli and The Four Season come to life on the West End stage in this smash-hit production. Featuring all the hits of the worldwide phenomenon group, this feel-good show is on everyone’s list to see. But what are your favourite songs from Jersey Boys? We narrowed it down to our top 5 for #StageySoundtrackSunday See if yours match up below!

5. Sherry

The Four Seasons originally released ‘Sherry’ in 1962 and it was later included in the group's 1963 album ‘Golden Hits of the 4 Seasons’. It was the band's first number-one hit and one that is known far and wide.

4. Big Girls Don’t Cry

‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ was recorded and released in 1962 by The Four Seasons and spent five weeks as a number one single. It is one of the group's most beloved and iconic numbers – making it a crowd pleaser at the Jersey Boys musical.

3. December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night)

The Four Seasons song ‘December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night)’ was recorded and released in 1975 as part of the group’s album ‘Who Loves You’. The feel-good song hit number one and ranked high in the charts around the world and is certified platinum in the UK and gold in the US.

2. Beggin’

‘Beggin’’ is the second single from the Four Seasons’ album ‘New Gold Hits’ which was released in 1967. The song was a top 20 hit when it was released and is certified platinum in the UK. The song has been covered numerous times over the years, most recently by European rock band Måneskin, which saw the song become a viral success and hit the charts.

1. Can’t Take My Eyes Off You

This song was released in 1967 as a single by Frankie Valli, although it was written by Bob Crewe and Bob Gaudio. ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ charted at number 2 and was certified gold in the US.