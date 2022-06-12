Top 5 Dear Evan Hansen songs #StageySoundtrackSunday Jun 12, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Dear Evan Hansen is a smash-hit contemporary musical both on Broadway and in the West End. Sadly, it was recently announced that both productions will be coming to an end this Autumn. London Dear Evan Hansen tickets are booking until 22 October 2022. This musical is heart breaking and heart warming in equal measures; and one you don’t want to miss! For #StageySoundtrackSunday we’ve attempted to narrow down this incredible score to our top 5 songs. (It’s harder than it seems!) Check out our ranking below and see how it matches up to your own.

5. Waving Through A Window

‘Waving Through A Window’ is the Dear Evan Hansen song. When people think of this musical, this (tends to be) the one they think of. It’s hugely popular amongst musical theatre songs, heightened by the success of social media such as TikTok. It is sung by Evan and really sets up the musical, giving us insight to his character and emotional state.

4. Good For You

‘Good For You’ is sang in Act 2 and led by Evan’s mum Heidi and Connor’s mum Cynthia. This song has a rougher, more rock element to it. It’s a great look into the point of view of the other characters and how they are affected by Evan’s actions.

3. Sincerely, Me

This song is super playful and fun and really showcases that these characters (Evan, Jared and Connor) are just teenagers. Its such a catchy song – if you know it, I imagine you’re singing “sin-cere-ly ME” right now.

2. Only Us

‘Only Us’ is another beautiful song that really highlights that these characters are teenagers amongst all of this tragedy and pain. It’s a tender, love song sang between Evan and Zoe, and it is stunning!

1. You Will Be Found

Dear Evan Hansen is a hugely inspirational musical and has been so special to many, many musical theatre fans since it premiered on Broadway in 2016 and West End in 2019. This number particularly is incredibly emotional and touching. It’s a heartfelt reminder that we’re not alone.