Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Top 5 Dear Evan Hansen songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Dear Evan Hansen is a smash-hit contemporary musical both on Broadway and in the West End. Sadly, it was recently announced that both productions will be coming to an end this Autumn. London Dear Evan Hansen tickets are booking until 22 October 2022. This musical is heart breaking and heart warming in equal measures; and one you don’t want to miss!

    For #StageySoundtrackSunday we’ve attempted to narrow down this incredible score to our top 5 songs. (It’s harder than it seems!) Check out our ranking below and see how it matches up to your own.

    Top 5 Dear Evan Hansen songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    5. Waving Through A Window

    ‘Waving Through A Window’ is the Dear Evan Hansen song. When people think of this musical, this (tends to be) the one they think of. It’s hugely popular amongst musical theatre songs, heightened by the success of social media such as TikTok. It is sung by Evan and really sets up the musical, giving us insight to his character and emotional state.

    4. Good For You

    ‘Good For You’ is sang in Act 2 and led by Evan’s mum Heidi and Connor’s mum Cynthia. This song has a rougher, more rock element to it. It’s a great look into the point of view of the other characters and how they are affected by Evan’s actions.

    3. Sincerely, Me

    This song is super playful and fun and really showcases that these characters (Evan, Jared and Connor) are just teenagers. Its such a catchy song – if you know it, I imagine you’re singing “sin-cere-ly ME” right now.

    2. Only Us

    ‘Only Us’ is another beautiful song that really highlights that these characters are teenagers amongst all of this tragedy and pain. It’s a tender, love song sang between Evan and Zoe, and it is stunning!

    1. You Will Be Found

    Dear Evan Hansen is a hugely inspirational musical and has been so special to many, many musical theatre fans since it premiered on Broadway in 2016 and West End in 2019. This number particularly is incredibly emotional and touching. It’s a heartfelt reminder that we’re not alone.

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Brits win at the 2022 Tony Awards

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    It was a special night in theatre last night as the 75th annual Tony Awards took place. It was an extra special night... Read more

    Black background with red text. Text: TRUTH BEAUTY FREEDOM LOVE. Moulin Rouge. Piccadilly Theatre.

    Top 5 Moulin Rouge! The Musical songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the place to be for bohemians in the West End. Baz Lurhmann’s spectacular (spectac... Read more

    Celebrating Pride month by supporting akt charity

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    London Theatre Direct are pleased to announce that, as part of Trafalgar Entertainment, we are proud to be celebratin... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies