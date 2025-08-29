Top 10 Books That Became West End Shows Aug 29, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Turning a book into a West End show is always a special challenge, but when it clicks, it can be unforgettable. From timeless classics to modern favourites, these adaptations have captured the imagination of audiences and brought stories to life in dazzling new ways. Here’s our updated list of the West End’s most remarkable book-to-stage successes, past and present.

Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel about the world of fashion, which was first adapted into the 2006 film starring Meryl Streep, was brought to the West End as a musical in 2024 with music by Elton John. The show brings the story’s drama, ambition, and larger-than-life characters to life on stage, offering audiences a dazzling and immersive glimpse into the high-stakes world of fashion.

Michael Bond’s beloved bear arrives on stage in 2025 at the Savoy Theatre, brought to life with a family-friendly score by Tom Fletcher and a delightful book by Jessica Swale. The production is set to capture the gentle charm and playful spirit of Bond’s classic stories, ready to delight audiences of all ages with its warmth and whimsy.

Inspired by Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, this musical explores the untold story of Elphaba and Glinda before Dorothy arrives in Oz. Combining spectacular staging, unforgettable songs, and a compelling story of friendship and rivalry, it has enjoyed a long and celebrated West End run.

Roald Dahl’s classic tale of a gifted young girl with a love of books comes to life on stage through inventive choreography, clever lyrics, and unforgettable group numbers. The musical brings Dahl’s wit, imagination, and spirit to the stage, captivating audiences of all ages with its energy and charm.

Susan Hill’s 1983 horror novel was adapted into a chilling play that has kept London audiences on the edge of their seats for over 30 years! Known for its tense atmosphere, clever staging, and chilling storytelling, it remained one of the West End’s longest-running productions.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel was transformed into a dazzling jazz-age musical in summer 2025, bringing the glamour, decadence, and heartbreak of Gatsby’s world to vivid life on the London Coliseum stage. With its lush sets, stylish choreography, and emotionally charged performances, the production captured the spirit of the Roaring Twenties like never before.

Agatha Christie’s 1925 short story Traitor’s Hands was adapted into this gripping 1953 play, delivering one of the most compelling courtroom dramas in West End history. With its twists, suspenseful pacing, and masterful storytelling, it continues to captivate audiences decades after its debut in a real-life courtroom!

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1922 short story, tells the extraordinary tale of a man who ages in reverse. The West End adaptation brings this fantastical concept to life on stage - transported to the Cornish coast - exploring themes of time, love, and mortality through inventive staging and storytelling, creating a uniquely poignant and visually captivating theatrical experience.

Based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel, Les Misérables is one of the West End’s most enduring and celebrated musicals. Following the intertwined lives of revolutionaries, lovers, and the downtrodden in 19th-century France, the production combines sweeping music, powerful performances, and a story of hope and redemption that continues to captivate audiences decades after its debut.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany, and Jack Thorne, this play serves as a sequel to the Harry Potter books. Following Harry’s son Albus as he navigates magic, friendship, and family pressures, the production continues to draw huge audiences in the West End and remains a must-see for Potter fans of all ages.

Honorary mentions: Cats, based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, adapted from Roald Dahl’s beloved novel; Mary Poppins, inspired by P.L. Travers’ children’s books; The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, from Mark Haddon’s 2003 novel; The Little Big Things, based on Henry Fraser’s memoir; War Horse, adapted from Michael Morpurgo’s story of friendship and courage during wartime; and The Phantom of the Opera, from Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel. Each has brought its own magic to the West End stage (Phantom continues to do so!) delighting audiences and proving the enduring power of great storytelling.

PS: The Hunger Games, based on Suzanne Collins’ 2008 novel, is coming to the stage—watch this space for ticket announcements!