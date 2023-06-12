Tony Awards 2023: The Full List of Winners

It was a roar-some night for the Brits on Broadway, as Life of Pi, Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt, and Liverpool’s leading lady, Jodie Comer, all won big at the 76th Annual Tony Awards.

Jodie Comer, who won the Olivier Award for her debut West End performance in Prima Facie earlier this year, took home the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play. Her heartbreaking performance as a barrister dealing with sexual assault saw her beat Hollywood heavyweights Jessica Chastain and Jessica Hecht. In an emotive speech, Comer declared ‘This woman and this play have been my greatest teacher…to every person who feels represented by Tessa, this has been my greatest honour.'

From debuts to theatre institutions, 55 years after receiving his first Tony Award, the legendary British playwright, Sir Tom Stoppard, picked up his fifth for his epic family drama, Leopoldstadt. In addition to receiving Best Play, the highly praised drama also received awards in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for Brandon Uranowitz, and Best Direction of a Play for British director and writer Patrick Marber. Marber reprised his role as director three years after the play's sold-out run in London’s Wyndham Theatre, where the production received the Olivier awards for Best Play and Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Earning its stripes as a theatrical phenomenon, creatives from Life of Pi pounced onto the stage to collect their Tony Awards. Tim Hatley, who won an Olivier award for Best Set Design at the West End production, picked up Best Scenic Design of a Play alongside Andrzej Goulding, who previously won Best Lighting Design for the stage adaptation at last year's Olivier Awards. Hatley wasn't the only talented Tim picking up a prestigious award for Life of Pi, as Tim Lutkin took home Best Lighting Design, after winning the Olivier award in the same category last year. After receiving an Olivier Award nomination last year, Carolyn Downing took home the prize for Best Sound Design of a Play. If you missed the breathtaking production when it played at the West End, then you’re in luck! The production is embarking on its first UK tour this year!

& Juliet, which originally premiered in Manchester before transferring to Shaftesbury Theatre in 2019 received nine nominations. Shucked, which will be transferring to the West End next year, also received nine nominations, with Alex Newell taking home the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical award, becoming the first non-binary actor to do so.