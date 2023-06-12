Tony Awards 2023: The Full List of Winners
| By Sian McBride
It was a roar-some night for the Brits on Broadway, as Life of Pi, Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt, and Liverpool’s leading lady, Jodie Comer, all won big at the 76th Annual Tony Awards.
Jodie Comer, who won the Olivier Award for her debut West End performance in Prima Facie earlier this year, took home the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play. Her heartbreaking performance as a barrister dealing with sexual assault saw her beat Hollywood heavyweights Jessica Chastain and Jessica Hecht. In an emotive speech, Comer declared ‘This woman and this play have been my greatest teacher…to every person who feels represented by Tessa, this has been my greatest honour.'
From debuts to theatre institutions, 55 years after receiving his first Tony Award, the legendary British playwright, Sir Tom Stoppard, picked up his fifth for his epic family drama, Leopoldstadt. In addition to receiving Best Play, the highly praised drama also received awards in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for Brandon Uranowitz, and Best Direction of a Play for British director and writer Patrick Marber. Marber reprised his role as director three years after the play's sold-out run in London’s Wyndham Theatre, where the production received the Olivier awards for Best Play and Best Actor in a Supporting Role.
Earning its stripes as a theatrical phenomenon, creatives from Life of Pi pounced onto the stage to collect their Tony Awards. Tim Hatley, who won an Olivier award for Best Set Design at the West End production, picked up Best Scenic Design of a Play alongside Andrzej Goulding, who previously won Best Lighting Design for the stage adaptation at last year's Olivier Awards. Hatley wasn't the only talented Tim picking up a prestigious award for Life of Pi, as Tim Lutkin took home Best Lighting Design, after winning the Olivier award in the same category last year. After receiving an Olivier Award nomination last year, Carolyn Downing took home the prize for Best Sound Design of a Play. If you missed the breathtaking production when it played at the West End, then you’re in luck! The production is embarking on its first UK tour this year!
& Juliet, which originally premiered in Manchester before transferring to Shaftesbury Theatre in 2019 received nine nominations. Shucked, which will be transferring to the West End next year, also received nine nominations, with Alex Newell taking home the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical award, becoming the first non-binary actor to do so.
Best Musical
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo - Winner
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Play
Ain't No Mo'
Between Riverside And Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt - Winner
Best Musical Revival
Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Camelot
Into The Woods
Parade - Winner
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Revival of a Play
A Doll's House
The Piano Lesson
The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window
Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog - Winner
Best Book of a Musical
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo - Winner
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar - Winner
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie - Winner
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot - Winner
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo - Winner
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'
Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll's House
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt - Winner
David Zayas, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window - Winner
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Alex Newell, Shucked - Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo - Winner
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi - Winner
Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York - Winner
Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Scott Pask, Shucked
Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot
Best Costume Design of a Play
Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt - Winner
Emilio Sosa, Ain't No Mo'
Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot - Winner
Susan Hilferty, Parade
Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP
Paloma Young, & Juliet
Donna Zakowska, New York, New York
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie
Jon Clark, A Doll's House
Bradley King, Fat Ham
Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi - Winner
Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Ken Billington, New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Heather Gilbert, Parade
Howard Hudson, & Juliet
Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - Winner
Best Sound Design of a Play
Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain't No Mo'
Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi - Winner
Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol
Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll's House
Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, New York, New York
John Shivers, Shucked
Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
Gareth Owen, & Juliet
Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - Winner
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori, Kimberly Akimbo - Winner
Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe, Almost Famous
Helen Park and Max Vernon, KPOP
Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Some Like It Hot
Best Direction of a Play
Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll's House
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt - Winner
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain't No Mo'
Max Webster, Life of Pi
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, Parade - Winner
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O'Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Choreography
Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot - Winner
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Jennifer Weber, KPOP
Best Orchestrations
Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet
John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland, Shucked
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot - Winner
Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York