    Tony Awards 2023: The Full List of Winners

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    It was a roar-some night for the Brits on Broadway, as Life of Pi, Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt, and Liverpool’s leading lady, Jodie Comer, all won big at the 76th Annual Tony Awards.

    Jodie Comer, who won the Olivier Award for her debut West End performance in Prima Facie earlier this year, took home the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play. Her heartbreaking performance as a barrister dealing with sexual assault saw her beat Hollywood heavyweights Jessica Chastain and Jessica Hecht. In an emotive speech, Comer declared ‘This woman and this play have been my greatest teacher…to every person who feels represented by Tessa, this has been my greatest honour.'

    From debuts to theatre institutions, 55 years after receiving his first Tony Award, the legendary British playwright, Sir Tom Stoppard, picked up his fifth for his epic family drama, Leopoldstadt. In addition to receiving Best Play, the highly praised drama also received awards in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for Brandon Uranowitz, and Best Direction of a Play for British director and writer Patrick Marber. Marber reprised his role as director three years after the play's sold-out run in London’s Wyndham Theatre, where the production received the Olivier awards for Best Play and Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

    Earning its stripes as a theatrical phenomenon, creatives from Life of Pi pounced onto the stage to collect their Tony Awards. Tim Hatley, who won an Olivier award for Best Set Design at the West End production, picked up Best Scenic Design of a Play alongside Andrzej Goulding, who previously won Best Lighting Design for the stage adaptation at last year's Olivier Awards. Hatley wasn't the only talented Tim picking up a prestigious award for Life of Pi, as Tim Lutkin took home Best Lighting Design, after winning the Olivier award in the same category last year. After receiving an Olivier Award nomination last year, Carolyn Downing took home the prize for Best Sound Design of a Play. If you missed the breathtaking production when it played at the West End, then you’re in luck! The production is embarking on its first UK tour this year!

    & Juliet, which originally premiered in Manchester before transferring to Shaftesbury Theatre in 2019 received nine nominations. Shucked, which will be transferring to the West End next year, also received nine nominations, with Alex Newell taking home the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical award, becoming the first non-binary actor to do so. 

    Best Musical

    & Juliet
    Kimberly Akimbo - Winner
    New York, New York
    Shucked
    Some Like It Hot

    Best Play

    Ain't No Mo'
    Between Riverside And Crazy
    Cost of Living
    Fat Ham
    Leopoldstadt - Winner

    Best Musical Revival

    Bob Fosse's Dancin'
    Camelot
    Into The Woods
    Parade - Winner
    Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    Best Revival of a Play

    A Doll's House
    The Piano Lesson
    The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window
    Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog - Winner

    Best Book of a Musical

    & Juliet
    Kimberly Akimbo - Winner
    New York, New York
    Shucked
    Some Like It Hot

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

    Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
    Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
    Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar - Winner
    Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
    Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

    Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House
    Jodie Comer, Prima Facie - Winner
    Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
    Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

    Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
    J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot - Winner
    Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
    Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods
    Ben Platt, Parade
    Colton Ryan, New York, New York

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

    Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
    Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
    Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo - Winner
    Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
    Micaela Diamond, Parade

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

    Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'
    Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
    Arian Moayed, A Doll's House
    Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt - Winner
    David Zayas, Cost of Living

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

    Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
    Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'
    Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window - Winner
    Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
    Kara Young, Cost of Living

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

    Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
    Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
    Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
    Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
    Alex Newell, Shucked - Winner

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

    Julia Lester, Into the Woods
    Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
    Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo - Winner
    NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
    Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

    Best Scenic Design of a Play

    Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
    Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi - Winner
    Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar
    Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt
    Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

    Best Scenic Design of a Musical

    Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York - Winner
    Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
    Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
    Scott Pask, Shucked
    Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

    Best Costume Design of a Play

    Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
    Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham
    Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt - Winner
    Emilio Sosa, Ain't No Mo'
    Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

    Best Costume Design of a Musical

    Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot - Winner
    Susan Hilferty, Parade
    Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
    Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP
    Paloma Young, & Juliet
    Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

    Best Lighting Design of a Play

    Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
    Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie
    Jon Clark, A Doll's House
    Bradley King, Fat Ham
    Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi - Winner
    Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
    Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

    Best Lighting Design of a Musical

    Ken Billington, New York, New York
    Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
    Heather Gilbert, Parade
    Howard Hudson, & Juliet
    Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot
    Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - Winner

    Best Sound Design of a Play

    Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain't No Mo'
    Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi - Winner
    Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol
    Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll's House
    Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie

    Best Sound Design of a Musical

    Kai Harada, New York, New York
    John Shivers, Shucked
    Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
    Gareth Owen, & Juliet
    Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - Winner

    Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

    David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori, Kimberly Akimbo - Winner
    Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe, Almost Famous
    Helen Park and Max Vernon, KPOP
    Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked
    Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Some Like It Hot

    Best Direction of a Play

    Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
    Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
    Jamie Lloyd, A Doll's House
    Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt - Winner
    Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain't No Mo'
    Max Webster, Life of Pi

    Best Direction of a Musical

    Michael Arden, Parade - Winner
    Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
    Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
    Jack O'Brien, Shucked
    Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

    Best Choreography

    Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
    Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot - Winner
    Susan Stroman, New York, New York
    Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
    Jennifer Weber, KPOP

    Best Orchestrations

    Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet
    John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
    Jason Howland, Shucked
    Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot - Winner
    Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York

