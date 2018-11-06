Menu
    Todrick Hall to star as Billy Flynn in Chicago

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    YouTube sensation and star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Todrick Hall has been confirmed to be starring in the West End revival of Chicago as the next Billy Flynn. The Kander and Ebb musical is currently running at the Phoenix Theatre to rave reviews.

    Beginning on 19 November and lasting until 5 January, Todrick Hall is set to replace Duncan James as Billy Flynn and will star alongside Josefina Gabrielle as Velma Kelly, Sarah Soetaert as Roxie Hart, Mazz Murray as Mama Morton and Paul Rider as Amos Hart.

    Alexandra Burke will complete her run as Roxie Hart on 10 November while Duncan James will play Billy Flynn until 17 November.

    Todrick Hall became a household name in the US when he made it all the way to the semi-finals on the ninth series of American Idol. Having joined YouTube back in 2006, Hall’s various songs and parodies, including his hilarious and ghetto-fabulous Beauty and the Beast parody, ‘Beauty and the Beat’, helped him rise to YouTube fame, boasting nearly 3 million subscribers and 600 million views as of November 2018. He made an appearance as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race before being promoted to full-time judge for both its spinoff show, Drag Race: All Stars 2, and its ninth series.

    The Chicago revival is simply an unmissable affair! Essentially a blast to the past, the production has been called the same “great smouldering show” (Metro) we know and love complete with the original 90’s Ann Reinking choreography that made it such a huge success in the first place. The “old razzle-dazzle” (Evening Standard) is back in town!

    Chicago is now booking at the Phoenix Theatre until 5 January 2018.

    Don’t miss this award-winning ‘oldie, but goodie’ and book your tickets to Chicago now while stocks last!

    Purchase your Chicago tickets.

