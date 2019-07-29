Toby Marlow stands in for the show he co-created; SIX Jul 29, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Co-writer and composer Toby Marlow along with his fellow creator Lucy Moss have put their "all" into SIX, and the hugely popular, critically- and publicly-acclaimed show has more than proved itself a success. Just last night though, Marlow stepped up even more for his beloved show and stepped into the role of survivor, Catherine Parr!

Composer and co-writer Toby Marlow stands in as Catherine Parr in SIX | © Photo by Betty Zapata

Toby Marlow stands in as Catherine Parr; 'Toby Parrlow'?

SIX first premiered at Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, presented by creators Marlow and Moss. Now, it’s on its second West End run at London’s Arts Theatre, and not forgetting a successful tour, another of which has been recently announced. It’s safe to say that Marlow and Moss’ five-time Olivier-nominated show, which is usually sold-out a month in advance, is doing pretty well. However, despite six amazing queens and three outstanding cover queens, illness and injury threatened the show’s survival on Sunday, 28 July. Desperate to not leave fans disappointed, Marlow, composer and co-writer, stepped up to the plate and put on the crown himself, playing the role of sixth queen Catherine Parr!

Genesis Lynea; the voice of Anna of Cleves!

Genesis Lynea, featured on the SIX cast recording, also helped save the show by stepping in to play the role of Anna of Cleves. It was a special, one-of-a-kind performance and a must for any SIX super fan. It was a unique concert version of the show, so therefore not including the fabulous choreography that is usually performed. Again, not wanting to leave fans disappointed, SIX has offered fans the chance to rebook for a future show, completely complimentary. Yes, SIX really just did that; proving it cares about its fans first!

The story of SIX

Divorced, beheaded, live in concert! Famously known for being one word in a stupid rhyme are Henry VIII’s six wives who pick up a pen and a microphone to tell their side of the story. In a song battle-style concert, the queens sing it out for the crown of who suffered the most at Henry’s hands. Through the power of song, they bond and tell us their herstory in the most ultimate display of girl power. These Tudor queens have been silenced for far too long and it’s time for them to overthrow history for the supreme histo-remix!

SIX West End tickets are available now from £22!

This show is one of the hottest must-sees in the West End and if ever there were a show that treated their fans, cast and understudies with the utmost respect, it’s Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s genius musical. Get your SIX tickets today and get down to the Arts Theatre soon!

🎫 Book your SIX The Musical tickets here for the Arts Theatre run.