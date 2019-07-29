Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Toby Marlow stands in for the show he co-created; SIX

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Co-writer and composer Toby Marlow along with his fellow creator Lucy Moss have put their "all" into SIX, and the hugely popular, critically- and publicly-acclaimed show has more than proved itself a success. Just last night though, Marlow stepped up even more for his beloved show and stepped into the role of survivor, Catherine Parr!

    Toby Marlow stands in for the show he co-created; SIX
    Composer and co-writer Toby Marlow stands in as Catherine Parr in SIX | © Photo by Betty Zapata

    Toby Marlow stands in as Catherine Parr; 'Toby Parrlow'?

    SIX first premiered at Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, presented by creators Marlow and Moss. Now, it’s on its second West End run at London’s Arts Theatre, and not forgetting a successful tour, another of which has been recently announced. It’s safe to say that Marlow and Moss’ five-time Olivier-nominated show, which is usually sold-out a month in advance, is doing pretty well. However, despite six amazing queens and three outstanding cover queens, illness and injury threatened the show’s survival on Sunday, 28 July. Desperate to not leave fans disappointed, Marlow, composer and co-writer, stepped up to the plate and put on the crown himself, playing the role of sixth queen Catherine Parr!

    Genesis Lynea; the voice of Anna of Cleves!

    Genesis Lynea, featured on the SIX cast recording, also helped save the show by stepping in to play the role of Anna of Cleves. It was a special, one-of-a-kind performance and a must for any SIX super fan. It was a unique concert version of the show, so therefore not including the fabulous choreography that is usually performed. Again, not wanting to leave fans disappointed, SIX has offered fans the chance to rebook for a future show, completely complimentary. Yes, SIX really just did that; proving it cares about its fans first!

    The story of SIX

    Divorced, beheaded, live in concert! Famously known for being one word in a stupid rhyme are Henry VIII’s six wives who pick up a pen and a microphone to tell their side of the story. In a song battle-style concert, the queens sing it out for the crown of who suffered the most at Henry’s hands. Through the power of song, they bond and tell us their herstory in the most ultimate display of girl power. These Tudor queens have been silenced for far too long and it’s time for them to overthrow history for the supreme histo-remix!

    SIX West End tickets are available now from £22!

    This show is one of the hottest must-sees in the West End and if ever there were a show that treated their fans, cast and understudies with the utmost respect, it’s Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s genius musical. Get your SIX tickets today and get down to the Arts Theatre soon!

    🎫 Book your SIX The Musical tickets here for the Arts Theatre run.

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Mrs. Doubtfire

    Bye, dears! Mrs Doubtfire announces final West End performance

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The West End will be saying ‘bye, dear’ to the hip old granny! The much-loved musical based on the cult-h... Read more

    Clueless London tickets

    Clueless is heading to the West End

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The cult 90s movie is getting a West End makeover! As if! 30 years after Clueless hit our screens (and began our life... Read more

    The Devil Wears Prada

    Why the West End is this year's most fashionable destination

    Posted on | By Miranda Priestly |

    Move over Milan! In her first article, our iconic Guest Editor, Runway’s Editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, exp... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies