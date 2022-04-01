To Kill a Mockingbird extends due to public demand Apr 1, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Last night, To Kill a Mockingbird starring Rafe Spall opened at the West End’s Gielgud Theatre to critical acclaim and following has extended its run due to public demand. The new play by Aaron Sorkin is a five-star West End hit and new tickets for To Kill a Mockingbird are now on sale. You can now book up until 19 November 2022, but be quick as they’re expected to sell fast!

To Kill a Mockingbird reviews

★★★★★

“THIS UTTERLY RIVETING AND REVELATORY STAGING

BLAZINGLY CAPTURES THE ZEITGEIST.” DAILY TELEGRAPH

★★★★★

“ALL RISE FOR A MAGNIFICENT ‘MOCKINGBIRD’.

UNBEARABLY MOVING. SHEER EMOTION AND MORAL FORCE MAKE THIS

A POWERFULLY UPLIFTING EVENT” EVENING STANDARD

★★★★★

“SENSATIONAL SPALL.

MOCKINGBIRD SOARS ANEW IN SORKIN’S BLISTERING ADAPTATION. SPELLBINDING.” DAILY MAIL

To Kill a Mockingbird West End cast

The London cast of To Kill a Mockingbird stars Rafe Spall (Atticus Finch), Harry Attwell (Mr Cunningham/Boo Radley), Amanda Boxer (Mrs Henry Dubose), Poppy Lee Friar (Mayella Ewell), John Hastings (Bailiff), Simon Hepworth (Mr Roscoe/Dr Reynolds), Laura Howard (Miss Stephanie/Dill’s Mother), Lloyd Hutchinson (Link Deas), Gwyneth Keyworth (Scout Finch), Tom Mannion (Sheriff Heck Tate), David Moorst (Dill Harris), Pamela Nomvete (Calpurnia), Jim Norton (Judge Taylor), Patrick O’Kane (Bob Ewell), Jude Owusu (Tom Robinson), Harry Redding (Jem Finch), David Sturzaker (Horace Gilmer) and Natasha Williams (Mrs Dubose’s Maid), with Helen Belbin, Laurence Belcher, Paul Birchard, Ryan Ellsworth, Rebecca Hayes, Danny Hetherington, Matthew Jure, Anna Munden, Tiwai Muza, Oyin Orija and Itoya Osagiede as the ensemble.

To Kill a Mockingbird creative team

This production of To Kill a Mockingbird is written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher. It has set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, with an original score by Adam Guettel, music supervision by Kimberly Grigsby and hair and wigs by Campbell Young Associates. Joining them are Serena Hill as casting director, Hazel Holder as voice and dialect coach, Titas Halder as associate director, Rasheka Christie-Carter as assistant director, Tavia Rivée Jefferson as cultural coordinator, and Candida Caldicot as musical director.

New tickets for To Kill a Mockingbird have been released!

Due to phenomenal demand, the West End’s critically acclaimed To Kill a Mockingbird has been extended to November 2022. Be sure to secure your seats to London’s must-see play.