Billy Crudup and Denise Gough Star in High Noon in the West End

Don’t miss the world premiere of High Noon, a new play written by Academy Award-winner Eric Roth, based on the classic 1952 film screenplay by Carl Foreman. The play is set to open at the Harold Pinter Theatre for a strictly limited season from 17 December 2025 to 7 March 2026.

A Star-Studded West End Cast

The West End production will star Emmy and Tony Award-winner Billy Crudup as Will Kane and Olivier Award-winner Denise Gough as Amy Fowler. The play will be directed by Olivier Award-winner Thea Sharrock with set and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Neil Austin, and music composed by Chris Egan.