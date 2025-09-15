Menu
    Billy Crudup and Denise Gough Star in High Noon in the West End

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    Don’t miss the world premiere of High Noon, a new play written by Academy Award-winner Eric Roth, based on the classic 1952 film screenplay by Carl Foreman. The play is set to open at the Harold Pinter Theatre for a strictly limited season from 17 December 2025 to 7 March 2026.

    A Star-Studded West End Cast

    The West End production will star Emmy and Tony Award-winner Billy Crudup as Will Kane and Olivier Award-winner Denise Gough as Amy Fowler. The play will be directed by Olivier Award-winner Thea Sharrock with set and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Neil Austin, and music composed by Chris Egan.

    From Iconic Film to Stage

    High Noon was originally released as a 1952 film directed by Fred Zinnemann and produced by Stanley Kramer. Starring Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly, the film won four Academy Awards and is widely regarded as one of the greatest Westerns ever made. The story follows marshal Will Kane as he faces the return of the outlaw Frank Miller, exploring themes of courage, justice, and duty. Roth’s adaptation brings this legendary narrative to the stage in real time, preserving the tension and moral urgency that made the film an enduring classic.

    How to get High Noon tickets 

    The production promises to bring a landmark story from film to the West End stage for a strictly limited run. We go on sale with tickets on 25 September 2025. 

    Hay Brunsdon
    By Hay Brunsdon

    I've 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.

