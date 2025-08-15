Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Initial Cast Revealed for The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry at Theatre Royal Haymarket from January 2026

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    Following a sold-out run at Chichester Festival Theatre, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry will open at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket on 29 January 2026, running until 18 April. 

    Based on Rachel Joyce’s best-selling novel, the moving new musical features music and lyrics by chart-topping artist Passenger (Let Her Go) and direction by Katy Rudd (The Ocean at the End of the Lane). Joyce, Rudd and Peter Darling co-created the adaptation, with dramaturgy by Nick Sidi.

    Reprising their acclaimed performances from Chichester, Mark Addy (The Full Monty, Game of Thrones) will play Harold, with Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park with George, Hello, Dolly!) as Maureen. Additional casting will be announced.

    Initial Cast Revealed for The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry at Theatre Royal Haymarket from January 2026

    The story follows Harold, an unassuming man whose decision to hand-deliver a letter to an old friend becomes an epic trek across England. His journey—spanning Devon to Berwick-upon-Tweed—brings unexpected encounters, moments of kindness, and self-discovery, while Maureen embarks on her own emotional path at home.

    The creative team includes designer Samuel Wyer, choreographer Tom Jackson Greaves, arranger/orchestrator Jeremy Holland-Smith, musical supervisor Phil Bateman, lighting designer Paule Constable, sound designers Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker for Autograph, video designer Ash J Woodward, casting director Anna Cooper, and musical director Chris Poon.

    Passenger recently released Song for the Countryside, performed with Chichester cast member Jack Wolfe, as the first track from the forthcoming concept album.

    The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a heartfelt celebration of love, hope, and the chance to begin again—no matter where life’s road has taken you.

    Hay Brunsdon
    By Hay Brunsdon

    I've 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.

    Related news

    Eleanor Worthington-Cox , Alisha Weir and Melanie La Barrie in Mary Page Marlowe

    Mary Page Marlowe and the multiverse of Matilda's

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Forget Marvel, there’s a new MCU in town. The Matilda Cinemative Universe.  The Old Vic is about to thr... Read more

    Brian Conley and Maddie Grace Jepson Begin Performances in Back to the Future: The Musical

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    Great Scott! Back to the Future The Musical welcomes two new faces to Hill Valley today at London’s Adelphi The... Read more

    Martin Shaw stars in A Man For All Seasons at the Harold Pinter Theatre

    A Man For All Season review: More than worth seeing

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Lawyer, judge, social philosopher, author, statesman, theologian, and noted Renaissance humanist: Thomas More is a ma... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies