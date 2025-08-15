Initial Cast Revealed for The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry at Theatre Royal Haymarket from January 2026

Following a sold-out run at Chichester Festival Theatre, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry will open at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket on 29 January 2026, running until 18 April.

Based on Rachel Joyce’s best-selling novel, the moving new musical features music and lyrics by chart-topping artist Passenger (Let Her Go) and direction by Katy Rudd (The Ocean at the End of the Lane). Joyce, Rudd and Peter Darling co-created the adaptation, with dramaturgy by Nick Sidi.

Reprising their acclaimed performances from Chichester, Mark Addy (The Full Monty, Game of Thrones) will play Harold, with Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park with George, Hello, Dolly!) as Maureen. Additional casting will be announced.