Initial Cast Revealed for The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry at Theatre Royal Haymarket from January 2026
| By Hay Brunsdon
Following a sold-out run at Chichester Festival Theatre, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry will open at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket on 29 January 2026, running until 18 April.
Based on Rachel Joyce’s best-selling novel, the moving new musical features music and lyrics by chart-topping artist Passenger (Let Her Go) and direction by Katy Rudd (The Ocean at the End of the Lane). Joyce, Rudd and Peter Darling co-created the adaptation, with dramaturgy by Nick Sidi.
Reprising their acclaimed performances from Chichester, Mark Addy (The Full Monty, Game of Thrones) will play Harold, with Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park with George, Hello, Dolly!) as Maureen. Additional casting will be announced.
The story follows Harold, an unassuming man whose decision to hand-deliver a letter to an old friend becomes an epic trek across England. His journey—spanning Devon to Berwick-upon-Tweed—brings unexpected encounters, moments of kindness, and self-discovery, while Maureen embarks on her own emotional path at home.
The creative team includes designer Samuel Wyer, choreographer Tom Jackson Greaves, arranger/orchestrator Jeremy Holland-Smith, musical supervisor Phil Bateman, lighting designer Paule Constable, sound designers Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker for Autograph, video designer Ash J Woodward, casting director Anna Cooper, and musical director Chris Poon.
Passenger recently released Song for the Countryside, performed with Chichester cast member Jack Wolfe, as the first track from the forthcoming concept album.
The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a heartfelt celebration of love, hope, and the chance to begin again—no matter where life’s road has taken you.