The Importance of Being Earnest Character Guide Aug 15, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest returns to London this autumn, transferring from its sold-out run at the National Theatre. Directed by Max Webster in a co-production with Sonia Friedman Productions, this sparkling revival brings Wilde’s wit and social satire to the Noël Coward Theatre, combining humour, romance, and a touch of mischief!

Meet The Importance of Being Earnest Characters

Algernon Moncrieff – played by Olly Alexander

Algernon is the charming, witty bachelor whose clever banter and playful personality make him one of Wilde’s most beloved comic figures. He enjoys the pleasures of London society while juggling social expectations and personal amusements, often creating complications for those around him.

Jack Worthing – played by Nathan Stewart-Jarrett

Jack is the earnest yet adventurous gentleman, navigating society with charm and subtle cunning. While presenting himself as a responsible guardian in the country, Jack assumes a more carefree persona in town, which sets up humorous misunderstandings and challenges in his romantic pursuits.

Lady Bracknell – played by Stephen Fry

Wilde’s famously incisive matriarch! Lady Bracknell is strict, sharp-tongued, and keeps a close eye on society’s rules. She oversees the social interactions of the other characters with exacting standards, creating tension and comedy as the story explores manners, expectations, and ambition.

Reverend Canon Chasuble – played by Hugh Dennis

Chasuble is the gentle, somewhat befuddled clergyman who finds himself drawn into the romantic and social entanglements of the main characters. His presence often highlights the absurdities of society while offering a calm, comedic foil to the other characters’ antics.

Gwendolen Fairfax – played by Kitty Hawthorne

Gwendolen is elegant, confident, and delightfully opinionated. Her sharp wit and strong personality shape the unfolding romantic and social dynamics, adding intrigue and playful tension to her interactions with Jack and Algernon.

Cecily Cardew – played by Jessica Whitehurst

Cecily is imaginative, romantic, and lively, bringing freshness and curiosity to the story. Her perspective on love and propriety contrasts with Gwendolen’s, helping to create amusing misunderstandings and complications.

Miss Prism – played by Shobna Gulati

Cecily’s governess, Miss Prism, is proper, educated, and occasionally mysterious. She oversees the younger characters’ lives and contributes to the social and moral framework of the story, often in subtle and amusing ways.

Merriman / Lane – played by Hayley Carmichael

The household staff, including Merriman and Lane, observe the comings and goings of their employers with quiet amusement. Their commentary and actions offer insight into the social world around them while adding a gentle layer of humour.

This production promises to showcase Wilde’s sharp social satire while keeping the comedy lively and enjoyable. Each character, from the romantic leads to the witty servants, will feature in a world full of humour, charm, and playful twists, making it an exciting experience for both longtime fans and newcomers to Wilde’s sparkling world!

What is The Importance of Being Earnest plot? Without spoilers!

Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff lead double lives to escape social expectations, each adopting a playful false identity. Jack is a responsible guardian in the country but carefree in town, while Algernon enjoys London’s pleasures. Their schemes become complicated as they pursue love interests, navigating misunderstandings, mistaken identities, and society’s strict rules.

Alongside them, characters like Lady Bracknell, Gwendolen, Cecily, and the household staff add humour, commentary, and charm. Wilde’s sharp wit and social satire turn ordinary social situations into a sparkling comedy of manners, identity, and romance, full of clever dialogue and playful twists.