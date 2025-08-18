Making waves: First look at The Lady from the Sea rehearsals

Sea Alicia Vikander and Andrew Lincoln dive into Simon Stone’s bold new take on Henrik Ibsen, as first rehearsal images are released.

Oscar-winner Vikander stars as Ellida, the woman at the heart of Ibsen’s stormy drama, while Love Actually and The Walking Dead star Lincoln plays her husband, Edward. Their onstage marriage is tested when the tide brings back a mysterious former lover, leaving Ellida caught between the safe harbour of home and the lure of the open sea.

Joining the leads are a stellar crew; Isobel Akuwudike (Hilda), Joe Alwyn (Heath), Brendan Cowell (Finn Marcet), John Macmillan (Lyle) and Gracie Oddie-James (Asa). With understudies; Daniel Gregory, Sarah Moss, Sadhbha Odufuwa-Bolger and Nathan Wiley on hand to keep the ship afloat.