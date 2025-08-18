Menu
    Making waves: First look at The Lady from the Sea rehearsals

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Sea Alicia Vikander and Andrew Lincoln dive into Simon Stone’s bold new take on Henrik Ibsen, as first rehearsal images are released. 

    Oscar-winner Vikander stars as Ellida, the woman at the heart of Ibsen’s stormy drama, while Love Actually and The Walking Dead star Lincoln plays her husband, Edward. Their onstage marriage is tested when the tide brings back a mysterious former lover, leaving Ellida caught between the safe harbour of home and the lure of the open sea.

    Joining the leads are a stellar crew; Isobel Akuwudike (Hilda), Joe Alwyn (Heath), Brendan Cowell (Finn Marcet), John Macmillan (Lyle) and Gracie Oddie-James (Asa). With understudies; Daniel Gregory, Sarah Moss, Sadhbha Odufuwa-Bolger and Nathan Wiley on hand to keep the ship afloat.

     

    Stone, known for his electrifying stagings of Yerma and Phaedra, makes his Bridge Theatre debut with this production, and he is sailing in with a top-tier creative team. From Lizzie Clachan’s set design to Stefan Gregory’s atmospheric soundscape, every element is charting a course for high drama.

    If these rehearsal photos are anything to go by, The Lady from the Sea is set to be a voyage worth taking. So batten down the hatches, the Bridge is about to deliver a theatrical storm.

    Previews begin 10 September, with opening night on 18 September. The production runs at the Bridge Theatre until 8 November 2025.

