Top Hat to Dance into London this Festive Season

This Christmas, Top Hat is bringing Hollywood glamour to London. Following its acclaimed run at Chichester Festival Theatre, where critics hailed it as “cheeky and charming,” the Irving Berlin musical will play a limited season at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, from 12 December 2025 to 17 January 2026.

Adapted for the stage by Matthew White and Howard Jacques and directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, the production features some of Berlin’s most iconic songs, including “Cheek to Cheek,” “Let’s Face the Music and Dance,” “Top Hat White Tie and Tails,” and “Puttin’ on the Ritz.” The story follows Broadway star Jerry Travers, who arrives in London to open a new show and falls for model Dale Tremont, sparking a whirlwind of mistaken identities and romantic entanglements.