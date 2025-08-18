First look: Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel star in Born With Teeth

Previews are underway for Liz Duffy Adams’ Born With Teeth at Wyndham’s Theatre, and with today’s release of production photos, audiences can finally get a glimpse of the charged world Marlowe (Ncuti Gatwa) and Shakespeare (Edward Bluemel) inhabit.

Directed by Daniel Evans, this biting two-hander imagines an unlikely secret meeting between Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare in the icy winter of 1591. Political danger, artistic rivalry and conspiratorial whispers swirl around them, while these literary giants size each other up in a battle of words. Think of a spy thriller, but with sonnets.