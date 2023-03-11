Tickets are now on sale for The Crucible Mar 11, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Get ready for a bewitching theatrical experience as Olivier Award-winner Lyndsey Turner's highly acclaimed production of Arthur Miller's The Crucible transfers to the West End for a strictly limited run. Set against the backdrop of power and its corrupting influence, this gripping parable will be brought to life on stage at the Gielgud Theatre courtesy of Tony Award-winner Es Devlin's stunning set design. Don't miss your chance to catch this must-see production from 7 June to 2 September. Book your tickets now!

About The Crucible

The stage is set for a gripping drama in Salem, where a witch hunt is about to begin. A group of young women find themselves possessing a terrible power - their words. Fear quickly spreads throughout the community, leading to a wave of public accusations fueled by private vendettas. As the truth becomes increasingly elusive, the very concept of justice is put on trial. Don't miss this intense and thought-provoking exploration of power, truth and the dangers of group hysteria influenced by the harrowing Salem Witch Trials.

The creatives of The Crucible

Lyndsey Turner directs this new production of The Crucible, with set design by Tony Award-winner Es Devlin, costume design by Catherine Fay, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, and sound design by Tingying Dong and Christopher Shutt. Caroline Shaw is the composer and arranger, with Osnat Schmool serving as music director and arranger. Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham have taken on casting duties, while Blythe Stewart is the associate director.

Book tickets for The Crucible now!

