Thriller Live announces new booking period

The fabulous West End production of Thriller Live, a concert-style musical featuring some of Michael Jackson's greatest hits, has just announced a new booking period. The show is currently moonwalking its way across the Lyric Theatre stage.

Thriller Live is now booking until Sunday, 7 April 2019 with 190,000 new seats added. Tickets are on sale now.

The new booking period is set to include some exciting events. Wednesday, 29 August 2018 is Michael Jackson's would-be 60th birthday and an evening show has been scheduled in conjunction with this special day in pop culture. Wednesday, 12 September 2018 will see the 4000th performance of Thriller Live in London's West End, and the Lyric Theatre will be hosting a special gala show in celebration of this achievement.

Thriller Live has also reached several milestones. In addition to being the longest show to run at the Lyric Theatre since it opened its doors in 1888, the show is also currently the 14th longest-running musical in West End history, as well as the sixth longest-running musical now playing in London. You simply can't 'beat it!'

Starting next month, the show will welcome a few new dancers to the ensemble: Leona Lawrenson, Vivian Gayle, Matt Vjestica and Mari Macleod.

Thriller Live is the 'funk of forty thousand years' in the making. There is no script or story, just high-energy, eye-popping entertainment! If you're a fan of the legendary King of Pop, then you won't want to miss this critically acclaimed megasmash!

