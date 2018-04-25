Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Thriller Live announces new booking period

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019)

    The fabulous West End production of Thriller Live, a concert-style musical featuring some of Michael Jackson's greatest hits, has just announced a new booking period. The show is currently moonwalking its way across the Lyric Theatre stage.

    Thriller Live announces new booking period

    Thriller Live is now booking until Sunday, 7 April 2019 with 190,000 new seats added. Tickets are on sale now.

    The new booking period is set to include some exciting events. Wednesday, 29 August 2018 is Michael Jackson's would-be 60th birthday and an evening show has been scheduled in conjunction with this special day in pop culture. Wednesday, 12 September 2018 will see the 4000th performance of Thriller Live in London's West End, and the Lyric Theatre will be hosting a special gala show in celebration of this achievement.

    Thriller Live has also reached several milestones. In addition to being the longest show to run at the Lyric Theatre since it opened its doors in 1888, the show is also currently the 14th longest-running musical in West End history, as well as the sixth longest-running musical now playing in London. You simply can't 'beat it!'

    Starting next month, the show will welcome a few new dancers to the ensemble: Leona Lawrenson, Vivian Gayle, Matt Vjestica and Mari Macleod.

    Thriller Live is the 'funk of forty thousand years' in the making. There is no script or story, just high-energy, eye-popping entertainment! If you're a fan of the legendary King of Pop, then you won't want to miss this critically acclaimed megasmash!

    Purchase your Thriller Live in London tickets here.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Text: (top) Amy Adams (middle) The Glass Menagerie (bottom) Tennessee Williams. Image: Amy Adams and shattered glass causing reflections of her image.

    First look: The Glass Menagerie rehearsal images released

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    A new production of Tennessee Williams’ classic play is set to star Amy Adams who will be making her West End d... Read more

    Heathers The Musical. Blue background with up facing spotlights highlighting the Heathers in green, red and yellow holding croquet mallets.

    Heathers the Musical is heading to the screen!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Heathers the Musical has celebrated huge success since premiering in London in 2018 followed by various revivals, tra... Read more

    Different hues of green in style of watercolour are on a parchment paper textured background. An outline image of Totoro has small silhouettes of two girls holding an umbrella to create Totoro

    My Neighbour Totoro adapted for the stage!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Joe Hisaishi and the Royal Shakespeare Company present Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbour Totoro adapted for the stag... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies