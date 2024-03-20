There's nothing curious about Benjamin Button's West End transfer Mar 20, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride It was always just a matter of time, and now the wait is finally over! Following last year’s sold-out run at Southwark Playhouse, the award-winning musical will be making its West End debut this Autumn! Don’t miss your chance to see this enchantingly beautiful show when it opens at the Ambassadors Theatre on the 10th October. Book your tickets when they become available.

Winner of Best Musical Theatre Production at the 2024 Off West End Awards, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is a powerful and poignant production which highlights the importance of making every second count.

An electrifying journey following the timeless tale of a love, this brand-new musical is based on the short story of the same name. With a breathtaking soundtrack brought to life by an extraordinary actor-musician ensemble, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s tearjerker is relocated to a fishing village on the north coast of Cornwall by writing team Jethro Compton and Darren Clark.

The show’s director, Jethro Compton, said today: “This show has gone on the most incredible journey over the last seven years. What’s even more incredible, is the journey is only really just beginning. Button started life as a scrappy little show with a big heart, but the love it’s been shown by our audiences has allowed it to grow into something ready for the West End. We’re so unbelievably grateful for everyone’s support - and we can’t wait to continue this journey with you all.”

Under the light of a full moon, something most curious occurs… Benjamin Button is born old. Bound to the fate of growing younger each day, Benjamin wants nothing more than to live a little life. But will he ever find a place to belong? Only time and tide will tell…

