The top 5 Take That songs May 3, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Dive into a discography of pop perfection with the music of Take That. Since forming in 1990, the Princes of Pop have amassed an impressive 12 number-one singles. Their iconic hits are brought to life in the musical Greatest Days, which follows a journey of love, loss, and laughter and features a generous setlist (15 songs to be exact) of the band's smash-hits. Join five best friends on a nostalgic journey in the 90s and experience the excitement of their reunion as they come together to see their favourite band one last time. Get ready for what could be one of the greatest days of your life! To celebrate the Take That musical, Greatest Days, we've put together a list of their best songs in order. So, sit back and take a listen!

The top 5 Take That songs

1. Rule the World (2007)

Originally written for the now-forgotten fantasy film, Stardust, ‘Rule the World’ is the fifth single to be released from Take That's acclaimed fourth studio album, ‘Beautiful World’.

The song made its debut in the UK on the 21st of October in 2007. With its commanding melody and soulful lyrics, ‘Rule the World’ went on to become one of Take That's most successful hits and was performed at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games.

Lead vocals are performed by the esteemed Gary Barlow, with a partial lead provided by Howard Donald. Despite being released just two months before the end of the year, it still went on to be ranked as the 5th highest-selling single in the UK for 2007. It also took the 44th spot for the best-selling single in the UK for 2008. As a testament to its enduring popularity, ‘Rule the World’ was the 30th highest-selling single of the 2000s in the UK.

2. Back for Good (1995)

‘Back for Good’ is an instant and memorable favourite. The insanely emotive and catchy songwriting abilities of Barlow caused speculation amongst fans as to whether he actually penned the hit, or whether it was a secret Barry Gibb reject. It’s easy to see why people would draw such conclusions, as the backing vocals of the chorus could easily have been sung by the Bee Gees.

Despite any doubts or speculation, Barlow could take solace in the fact that he had composed a song that could hold its own in one of the most illustrious songwriting catalogues in pop music history. ‘Back for Good’'s swooning, melancholic beauty sets it apart from anything that you would typically expect from a boy band of the 90s.

3. Greatest Day (2008)

Take That's ‘Greatest Day’ is a song that truly showcased the band's ability to understand and deliver mainstream pop music that could compete with the likes of Coldplay and Snow Patrol. The track's pounding drums and slow build-up to an epic, stadium-sized chorus captured the essence of a classic pop anthem.

The lead single was written for their fifth studio album, ‘The Circus’. The song was debuted by Take That at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2008, before being released on 24 November of the same year. The band also performed the song live at Children in Need 2008, donating a generous £250,000 to the charity. Upon its release, ‘Greatest Day’ went straight to the top of the UK Singles Chart, becoming the band's 11th number-one single. Although it was succeeded by Leona Lewis the following week, the song's success was a testament to Take That's ability to produce top-quality pop music that truly resonated with the public.

4. Patience

Many critics dubbed ‘Patience’ as one of the greatest comeback singles of all time. ‘Patience’ was Take That's first release after their reunion and proved to be a brilliant, highly accomplished piece of songwriting.

The track was released on November 13, 2006, as the lead single from their comeback album, ‘Beautiful World’. The song reached the top of the charts in various countries, including Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK, where it debuted at number four and climbed to number one in its second week, remaining there for four weeks. It was also the 8th best-selling single in the UK in 2006, spending a total of 11 weeks in the top ten. Additionally, it won the Best British Single Award at the 2007 BRIT Awards and was voted The Record of the Year for 2006. The laid-back, heart-wrenching power ballad is driven by pounding drums and stunning high notes and proved two things - Take That were masters at adapting their sound to fit with modern audiences, and they were certainly here to stay.

5. Never Forget

"Never Forget" was Take That's signalling the end of their initial career. a chorus that you could cry and laugh to, the song was a fitting roll-credits closing theme. Penned by Gary Barlow and sung mostly by Howard Donald, the song was released on 24 July 1995 and quickly rose to the top of the charts in multiple countries, including the UK, Spain, and Ireland.

Despite its success, the song was bittersweet for Take That, as it marked the departure of Robbie Williams during the promotional period. The song sold over 425,000 copies in the UK and achieved Gold sales status certification. Notably, the production credits for "Never Forget" featured an unexpected pairing of Jim Steinman, the mastermind behind Meat Loaf's epic ballads, and UK house duo Brothers in Rhythm. It's no surprise that the song was voted #4 in NME's "Top 50 Boyband Records" chart in September 2005.

Greatest Days tickets are available now!

Relight your fire with tickets to Greatest Days in Bromley! Celebrate the anniversary of one of the greatest boy bands in the world this summer.