Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The SpongeBob Musical set for UK premier

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob Square Pants! Armed with optimism, super-absorbance, and a marvellous group of marine friends, the world's favourite sea sponge is coming to take over London and save Bikini Bottom, in the UK Premier of the Tony Award-nominated The SpongeBob Musical! Tickets for this deeply delightful musical are available for the Southbank Centre in London.



     

    The SpongeBob Musical set for UK premier
    The SpongeBob Musical set to tour the West End.

    About The SpongeBob Musical 

    SpongeBob is about to take a break from flipping Krabby Patties as the news of a potential volcanic eruption has hit Bikini Bottom, and the town's residents are in chaos! Once viewed as an overly-optimistic sponge, SpongeBob must now harness the powers of his optimism to save the future of Bikini Bottom.

    The odds are stacked against them, and multiple lives are on the line, but SpongeBob is here to save the world! With explosive musical numbers, immaculate choreography and stunning costumes, The SpongeBob Musical is sure to be a family favourite on the West End. 

    The SpongeBob Musical on Broadway 

    Based on the smash-hit Nickelodeon animated series, The SpongeBob Musical made its world premiere in 2016 in Chicago and furthermore opened on Broadway in 2017 to critical acclaim. Receiving twelve Tony Award nominations, it is tied with Mean Girls for the most-nominated production. 

    The SpongeBob franchise is the most successful of Nickelodeon. Created by marine biologist/animator Stephen Hillenburg, SpongeBob debuted in 1999 to critical acclaim and has since become a staple in pop culture, generating over $13 billion in merchandising revenue as of 2019. SpongeBob SquarePants has won a variety of awards including six Annie Awards, eight Golden Reel Awards, four Emmy Awards, 19 Kids' Choice Awards, and two BAFTA Children's Awards.

    The creatives of The SpongeBob Musical 

    The SpongeBob Musical is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, written by Kyle Jarrow and conceived by Tina Landau. Featuring original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I. Additional songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton and additional music by Tom Kitt. Casting for The SpongeBob Musical is yet to be announced. 

    Tickets for The SpongeBob Musical are available soon 

    Are you ready kids? Keep an eye on our news page and events. Tickets for The SpongeBob Musical will be available in due course!



     

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    Text: Helloooo, London! Mrs. Doubtfire, The New Comedy Musical, Coming To The West End From 12 May 2023, Shaftesbury Theatre. Image: Mrs. Doubtfire from behind under a spotlight on a blue background.

    Mrs. Doubtfire is set to open in the West End in May 2023

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    It’s official, dearies! From the back of standing ovations and sold-out crowds during a phenomenal Manchester r... Read more

    Back to the Future The Musical

    Win tickets for Back to the Future The Musical – Terms and Conditions

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Great Scott! It’s the 500th performance of Back to the Future The Musical on 17th November! To celebrate this h... Read more

    The Lehman Trilogy in London

    The Lehman Trilogy announces casting

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    On a cold September morning during the mid-1800s, a young man from Bavaria would begin to dream of a new world, one f... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies