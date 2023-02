The Play That Goes Wrong announces new cast and extension Feb 16, 2023 | By Posted on| By Jaime Ponting Watch out…The Play That Goes Wrong is extending until April 2024 - and it’s getting a new chaos-creating cast! The Play That Goes Wrong is the longest-running play at The Duchess Theatre (since the theatre opened in 1929) and is the longest-running comedy in the West End – now crashing through its 9th chaotic year. Last month Mischief celebrated 3000 performances of The Play That Goes Wrong at the West End’s Duchess Theatre.

The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong

The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award-winning smash hit, has today announced a brand new cast at the Duchess Theatre from Tuesday 4th April 2023, as well as a new booking period until 28 April 2024.

The new cast – the majority making their West End Day-Boos – will include Rolan Bell as Robert, Daniel Cech-Lucas as Chris, Luke Dayhill as Jonathan, Lucy Doyle as Sandra, Gavin Dunn as Trevor, Iona Fraser as Annie, Keith Ramsay as Dennis, and Ross Virgo as Max. The company is completed by Harry Bradley, Elliot Goodhill, Rosie Meek, Hisham Abdel Razek, and Tommi Vicky.

The creatives of The Play That Goes Wrong

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, sound design by Andy Johnson, the associate director is Sean Turner and the resident director is Amy Milburn.

Awarded the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong continues to delight audiences in the West End and around the world. The show’s success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name ‘Mischief’ and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at The Old Red Lion 10 years ago with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries.