The Old Vic Theatre announces its autumn/winter season

Emma Rice's Wise Children is an adaptation of Angela Carter's novel of the same name, but with a more energetic and mischevious vision. It is staged by Rice's brand new production company, also called Wise Children, and tells the story of twin chorus girls from Brixton, Nora and Dora Chance, who are celebrating their 70th birthday. The production is set to premiere on 8 October 2018 and will run until 10 November 2018.

Prebble's highly anticipated piece, A Very Expensive Poison, tells the true story of the 2006 assassination of Alexander Litvinenko. The Russian spy was granted political asylum in London after fleeing from prosecution in his motherland in the early 2000s. In 2006 during a seemingly innocent meeting, Litvinenko's tea was allegedly poisoned with polonium-210 by prime suspect Andrey Lugovoy, for whom the Russian government denied extradition to the UK.

British playwright Lucy Prebble is no stranger to writing plays based on real life controversies and A Very Expensive Poison is right up her street. She wrote the 2009 critically acclaimed play, ENRON, which is based on the real-life financial scandal and collapse of an American energy company. The piece ran at the Noel Coward Theatre in 2009 and garnered multiple awards and nominations. Following the success of the show, it is no surprise that she chose another true story to write about. The Litvinenko play is being adapted by Prebble from the Luke Harding book of the same name. Prebble is also known for writing The Sugar Syndrome (2003), which ran at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court. The highly anticipated stage adaptation of A Very Expensive Poison will have its world premiere at The Old Vic in January. Further dates will be announced in due course.

The Old Vic autumn to winter season will also feature 17c from Big Dance Theater, which will be making its UK premiere as part of the Dance Umbrella Festival. The ballet tells the story of Samuel Pepys through music, video, dance and spoken word. 17c will run from 26 to 29 November 2018.

Kate Prince's Sylvia is also set to feature during the newly announced season and will star Beverley Knight. The musical tells the gripping tale of Sylvia Pankhurst and her endeavours for women's rights. It will run from 5 September 2018 until 22 September 2018.

And over the holidays, Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol is scheduled to be returning to The Old Vic Theatre. The Christmas classic is directed by Matthew Warchus and stars Stephen Tompkinson as the cold-hearted Ebenezer Scrooge. It opens on 27 November 2018 and will run until 19 January 2019.

