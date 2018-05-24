Menu
    The Old Vic production of Sylvia announces its main cast members

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    Casting has just been announced for the new musical entitled Sylvia, which is set to open at The Old Vic Theatre in September. The musical is directed and choreographed by Kate Prince and fuses soul and funk, hip-hop and dance in one show that revolves around the women's suffrage movement.

    Sylvia will be starring Genesis Lynea as Sylvia Pankhurst, Beverley Knight as Emmeline Pankhurst, Izuka Hoyle as Emily Davison, Carly Bawden as Clementine Churchill, Verity Blyth as Adela Pankhurst, Delroy Atkinson as Winston Churchill, John Dagleish as Keir Hardie, Todd Holdsworth as both H G Wells and Silvio Corio, Jade Hackett as both Lady Jennie Churchill and Edith Garrud, Jay Marshall as dance captain, Maria Omakinwa as Ada, Tachia Newall as Lloyd George, Ross Sands as George Bernard Shaw and Richard Pankhurst, Karl Queensborough as Harry Pankhurst, Witney White as Christabel Pankhurst, and Elliotte Williams-N'Dure as Flora Drummond.

    Sylvia features a book by Prince and Priya Parmar, music by DJ Walde and Josh Cohen, design by Ben Stones, sound by Clement Rawling, casting by Jessica Ronane, lighting by Natasha Chivers, band leader Josh McKenzie, and vocal arrangement by Michael Henry.

    This sure-fire hit marks the 100-year anniversary of women's right to vote in the UK and forms a part of The Old Vic's 200th birthday celebrations. You don't want to miss this historical event when it premieres at The Old Vic Theatre on 5 September 2018!

    Purchase your Sylvia tickets here.

