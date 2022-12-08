Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The nominations for the 23rd annual WhatsOnStage Awards

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    The 23rd annual WhatsOnStage Awards are here, and this year the competition includes an incredible display of theatre talent. It has been an awe-inspiring year for shows, and the awards are back to celebrate the industry in all of its glory, including everyone who makes theatre thrive - those on stage, those backstage and those offstage, as well as the audiences who make it all possible by attending shows!

    The announcement of this year's nominations means the opening of the final voting stage. Winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony, which will be held on 12 February 2023 at the Prince of Wales Theatre!

    The standouts of the year 

    My Neighbour Totoro leads this year's WhatsOnStage Awards, with an incredible 9 nominations, which includes Mei Mac for Best Performer in a Play and Best New Play! Good follows in the plays category with 5 nominations, including 3 acting nominations for David Tennant, Sharon Small and Elliot Levey

    Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! leads the musicals with 8 nominations, including Best Director for Daniel Fish and Best Musical Revival.

    Other top nominees in the musical categories were both Almeida Theatre productions, directed by the company’s Artistic Director Rupert GooldSpring Awakening with 6 nominations, and Tammy Faye, the most nominated new musical, with 5 nominations.

    Full nominations list

    Best Performer in a Musical

    Courtney Bowman, Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

    Katie Brayben, Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

    Divina De Campo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Leeds Playhouse and HOME Manchester

    Jordan Luke Gage, Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, Arts Theatre

    Frances Mayli McCann, Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, Arts Theatre

    Charlie Stemp, Crazy for You, Chichester Festival Theatre

    Best Supporting Performer in a Musical (sponsored by Newman Displays)

    Jocasta Almgill, Grease, Dominion Theatre

    Lauren Drew, Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

    Paul French, Grease, Dominion Theatre

    Natalie McQueen, Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, Arts Theatre

    John Owen-Jones, The Great British Bake Off Musical, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

    Marisha Wallace, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic

    Best Performer in a Play (sponsored by Sine Digital)

    Jonathan Bailey, Cock, Ambassadors Theatre

    Jodie Comer, Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

    Carrie Hope Fletcher, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Rose Theatre Kingston

    Mei Mac, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

    Rafe Spall, To Kill a Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

    David Tennant, Good, Harold Pinter Theatre

    Best Supporting Performer in a Play (sponsored by Edwardian Hotels London)

    Jade Anouka, Cock, Ambassadors Theatre

    Gwyneth Keyworth, To Kill a Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

    Elliot Levey, Good, Harold Pinter Theatre

    Natasha Magigi, The Clothes They Stood Up In, Nottingham Playhouse

    Sharon Small, Good, Harold Pinter Theatre

    Greg Tannahill, Good Luck, Studio, Mercury Theatre, Salisbury Playhouse and Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

    Best Takeover Performance (sponsored by Tandem Marketing)

    Lauren Byrne, Matilda The Musical, Cambridge Theatre

    Erin Caldwell, Heathers: The Musical, The Other Palace

    Joel Harper-Jackson, Cock, Ambassadors Theatre

    Lucie Jones, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

    Reuben Joseph, Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre

    Ben Joyce, Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre

    Best Professional Debut Performance (sponsored by AKA) 

    Tomisin Ajani, The Play That Goes Wrong, Duchess Theatre

    Joe Locke, The Trials, Donmar Warehouse

    Oliver Nicholas, Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre

    Aharon Rayner, The Great British Bake Off Musical, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

    Nadine Shah, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Shakespeare North Playhouse

    Djavan van de Fliert, Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

    Best New Musical (sponsored by Travelzoo)

    Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, Arts Theatre

    The Great British Bake Off Musical, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham 

    Identical, Nottingham Playhouse and The Lowry Salford

    Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

    The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

    The Osmonds: A New Musical, UK tour

    Best Musical Revival (sponsored by Concord Theatricals)

    Billy Elliot, Curve, Leicester

    Grease, Dominion Theatre

    Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

    My Fair Lady, London Coliseum and tour

    Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic

    Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre

    Best New Play (sponsored by Ticketmaster)

    A Different Stage, Duke of York's Theatre and tour

    Best of Enemies, Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

    Eureka Day, The Old Vic

    My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

    Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

    To Kill a Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

    Best Play Revival sponsored (by Audienceview)

    Blues for an Alabama Sky, National Theatre

    Cock, Ambassadors Theatre

    Good, Harold Pinter Theatre

    The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Rose Theatre, Kingston

    The Crucible, National Theatre

    The Seagull, Harold Pinter Theatre

    Best West End Show (sponsored by Dewynters) 

    Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre

    Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre

    Les Misérables, Sondheim Theatre

    SIX, Vaudeville Theatre

    The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre

    Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

    Best Regional Production sponsored by (Music Theatre International)

    Billy Elliot, Curve, Leicester

    Crazy for You, Chichester Festival Theatre

    The Great British Bake Off Musical, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

    Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Hope Mill Theatre

    The Book Thief, Octagon Theatre, Bolton

    The Osmonds: A New Musical, UK tour

    Best Off-West End Production

    Anyone Can Whistle, Southwark Playhouse

    But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, The Turbine Theatre

    DIVA: Live from Hell!, The Turbine Theatre

    Millennials, The Other Palace Studio

    RIDE – A New Musical, Charing Cross Theatre

    Ruckus, Southwark Playhouse

    Best Concert Event

    Chess, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

    Jeremy Jordan, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

    SIX in Concert, Hampton Court Palace

    Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Sondheim Theatre

    The Witches of Eastwick, Sondheim Theatre

    Treason, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

    Best Direction (sponsored by Lovetheatre)

    Dominic Cooke, Good, Harold Pinter Theatre

    Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic

    Nikolai Foster, Billy Elliot, Curve Leicester

    Rupert Goold, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre

    Phelim McDermott, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

    Indhu Rubasingham, The Father and the Assassin, National Theatre

    Best Musical Direction/Supervision

    Daniel Kluger, Nathan Koci and Tom Brady, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic

    Nigel Lilley and Tarek Merchant, The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

    Stuart Morley, Georgie Francis and Elliot Mackenzie, Whistle Down the Wind, Watermill Theatre

    Bruce O’Neil and Matt Smith, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

    Ted Sperling and Gareth Valentine, My Fair Lady, London Coliseum and tour

    Sarah Travis, Steve Sidwell and the company, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, UK tour

    Best Casting Direction

    Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre

    Stuart Burt, The Seagull, Harold Pinter Theatre

    Anji Carroll, Marvellous, New Vic Theatre, @sohoplace

    Natalie Gallacher for Poppa Ailion Casting, Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

    Jacob Sparrow, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic

    Anne Vosser and Jo Hawes, Identical, Nottingham Playhouse and The Lowry, Salford

    Best Choreography

    Fabian Aloise, Bring It On: The Musical, Southbank Centre

    Maxine Doyle, The Burnt City, Woolwich Works

    Ellen Kane, A Chorus Line, Curve Leicester

    Lynne Page, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre

    Susan Stroman, Crazy for You, Chichester Festival Theatre

    Arlene Phillips, Grease, Dominion Theatre

    Best Costume Design

    Evie Gurney and Richard Mawbey, The 47th, The Old Vic

    William Ivey Long, Crazy for You, Chichester Festival Theatre

    Katrina Lindsay, Tammy Faye,Almeida Theatre

    Melissa Simon-Hartman, Much Ado About Nothing, Royal Shakespeare Theatre

    Gabriella Slade, The Cher Show, UK tour

    Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady, London Coliseum and UK tour

    Best Lighting Design (sponsored by White Light)

    Neil Austin, Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

    Nic Farman, The Book Thief, Octagon Theatre, Bolton

    Jessica Hung Han Yun, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

    Jack Knowles, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre

    Tim Lutkin, The Crucible, National Theatre

    Scott Zielinski, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic

    Best Set Design (sponsored by Preevue)

    Jon Bausor, Into the Woods, Theatre Royal Bath

    Es Devlin, The Crucible, National Theatre

    Robert Jones, Murder on the Orient Express, Chichester Festival Theatre

    Morgan Large, Sister Act, Eventim Apollo Hammersmith and tour

    Tom Pye and Basil Twist, My Neighbour TotoroBarbican Theatre

    Ben Stones, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Leeds Playhouse and HOME Manchester

    Best Sound Design (sponsored by Stage Sound Services)

    Lee Affen, Blood Harmony, The Lowry, Salford, The Dukes, Lancaster, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield and Traverse Theatre

    Annie May Fletcher, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Leeds Playhouse and HOME Manchester

    Tony Gayle, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

    Paul Groothuis, Into the Woods, Theatre Royal Bath

    Paul Groothuis, The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

    Drew Levy, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic

    Best Video Design

    Luke Halls and Zakk Hein, The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage, Bridge Theatre

    Douglas O'Connell, Identical, Nottingham Playhouse and The Lowry, Salford

    Finn Ross, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre

    Andrea Scott, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

    Joshua Thorson, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic

    Max Spielbichler, Best of Enemies, Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

    Best Graphic Design (sponsored by Hexagon Print)

    AKA, Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

    Bob King Creative, My Fair Lady, London Coliseum and tour

    Felicity McCabe, The Crucible, National Theatre

    Muse Creative Communications, The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage, Bridge Theatre

    Studio Doug, Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

    Toshio Suzuki and Dewynters, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

    Vote for your winner 

    Whether you want to see My Neighbour Totoro take the crown or show some love for a different show, you have until Tuesday 10 January 2023 to choose your winner of the 23rd annual WhatsOnStage Awards with the Prince of Wales Theatre.

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    Back to the Future the Musical

    Back To The Future to play first-ever relaxed performance

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Recently, it has been announced that the award-winning, time-bending musical Back To The Future will play its first-e... Read more

    Interview with Ben Elton about the return of We Will Rock You

    Posted on | By Nicky Sweetland |

    We Will Rock You is set to return to the London stage in 2023. The smash-hit musical featuring songs from the le... Read more

    Text: Charlie Stemp, Carly Anderson, Tom Edden, Crazy for You, A Chichester Festival Theatre production. Music & Lyrics by George Gershwin & Ira Gershwin, book Ken Ludwig, Directon & Choreographu Susan Stroman, Gillian Lynne Theatre, From June 2023. 5 stars - Daily Mail, Daily Telegraph, Financial Times, Guardian,

    Crazy For You transfers to London

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Susan Stroman’s critically-acclaimed production of the classic Gershwin musical Crazy For You is set to transfe... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies