The Great British Bake Off Musical set to transfer to the West End Oct 18, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas It’s official! Throw on your aprons and pre-heat the oven, because The Great British Bake Off Musical is set to transfer to the Noël Coward Theatre in London’s West End for a strictly limited twelve-week run and will be filled with tantalising tasty treats! The musical comedy sees the nation's beloved baking show reimagined into a sweet, heart-warming comedy musical.

About The Great British Bake Off Musical

Mixed and modified for the stage, The Great British Bake Off Musical sees eight amateur bakers, two legacy judges and some incredibly witty presenters blended to form heaps of delightful entertainment. Drizzled over with an incredible original score, audiences are taken on a journey of tap-along songs and exhilarating dances.

Enter the tent and watch as the competitors arm themselves with their best mixing bowls to compete for the Star Baker crown. Who will rise to be the best, and who will sink to the ever-so-dreaded curse of the soggy bottom? Folded in laughter and dusted in love, the characters of this epic reimagined-for-stage musical will be whipping up a storm in the West End! Don’t just witness the nation's favourite baking show on the screen, experience it in person!

The cast and creatives of The Great British Bake Off Musical

The cast of The Great British Bake Off Musical includes award-winning West End and Broadway star John Owen Jones (Les Misèrables, The Phantom of the Opera) who reprises his starring role as Phil Hollinghurst, the esteemed blue-eyed, silver-fox judge. Scott Paige (The Addams Family) who reprises his role as a presenter, along with the original cast of musical professionals who play the contestants.

Claire Moore (Mary Poppins), Catriana Sandison (Evita), Charlotte Wakefield (The Boy In The Dress), Damian Humbley (Merrily We Roll Along), Jay Saighal (Hedda Gabler) Michael Cahill (Martin Guerre), and making his West End debut Aharon Rayner. More cast will be announced in due course.

The Great British Bake Off Musical features an original and innovative score, written by multi-award-winning duo Jake Brunger, (book and lyrics) and Pippa Cleary (music and lyrics) who are a critically acclaimed, dynamic writing partnership. The Great British Bake Off Musical is created in association with Creative Director and Executive Producer Richard McKerrow and the producers of the TV phenomenon, Love Productions.

Tickets for The Great British Bake Off Musical are available soon

Want to witness who will be crowned star baker in this singing and dancing spectacle? Tickets for The Great British Bake Off Musical go on sale with London Theatre Direct from 21 October 2022!