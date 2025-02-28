The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button cast Feb 28, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Who is in The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button cast? Meet the talented The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button cast members Experience a timeless tale like never before in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button West End production. This captivating musical reimagines F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic story of a man who ages in reverse, blending folk-inspired music with breathtaking storytelling. Set against the backdrop of a changing world, Benjamin’s extraordinary journey explores love, fate, and the passage of time. So, let’s find out more about the talented The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button cast who bring the production to life.

Who are the current The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button cast members?

Having opened at the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End in October 2024, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button has enjoyed multiple extensions due to huge audience demand. The cast is led by the brilliant Olivier Award winner John Dagleish (Sunny Afternoon) in the title role. Olivier Award nominee Clare Foster stars as love interest Eloween Keene, whose credits include Travesties (Menier Chocolate Factory, Apollo Theatre), Consent (Harold Pinter Theatre), Merrily We Roll Along (Menier Chocolate Factory, Harold Pinter Theatre), and Crazy for You (Novello Theatre). On screen, she’s known for The Bill, Nolly, The Crown, Sherlock, and Galavant.

They are joined by a troop of talented actor musicians, including Katy Ellis, Matthew Burns, Jonathan Charles, Oonagh Cox, Anna Fordham, Philippa Hogg, Damien James, Elliot Mackenzie, Ann Marcuson, Jack Quarton, and Benedict Salter.

Who were the original The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button cast members?

Did you know that, before playing at the Ambassadors Theatre, The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button first graced the stage across the river at the Southwark Playhouse in 2019, before returning there again in 2023, where it enjoyed a sell-out run and won Best Musical at the 2024 Off West End Awards?

The cast first included James Marlowe in the titular role, alongside Matthew Burns, Rosalind Ford, Joey Hickman, and Philippa Hogg.

And, upon its return in 2023, the cast saw the return of Matthew Burns and Philippa Hogg, with the addition of Jamie Parker, Jonathan Charles, Oonagh Cox, Anna Fordham, Damien James, Ann Marcuson, Molly Osborne, Jack Quarton, Benedict Salter, and Tonny Shim.

The majority of the 2023 Southwark Playhouse supporting cast also now star in the show in the West End.

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button Creative Team

In this reimagined version of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, the original story by F. Scott Fitzgerald has been transported to Cornwall. But how did that come about?

Hailing from North Cornwall, Jethro Compton was inspired by the original short story’s fairy tale elements and recognised that the world of Cornish folklore would make for the perfect setting to explore the story on stage. This shift to Cornwall allows the production to embrace the rich history of sea shanties and folk music, which are woven into the score, giving the show a unique identity.

Jetho wrote the book and lyrics and also directs and designs the production, while New Zealand composer Darren Clark provides music and additional lyrics. He was also drawn to folk influences and the actor-musician approach. Their creative partnership thrived!

The show’s musical landscape is shaped by Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark, who oversee co-music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements. Choreography comes from Chi-San Howard, with Anna Kelsey handling costume design and associate stage design. The creative team also includes Luke Swaffield on sound, Zoe Spurr on lighting, and Mark Aspinall as musical director, with casting by Ginny Schiller.

