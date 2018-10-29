The Catherine Tate Show Live adds 7 more performances

Pictured: Catherine Tate as Derek Faye.

The Catherine Tate Show was known for its brilliant sketch comedy and memorable characters and the live show brings back some of your favourite characters in new situations. Following a completely sold out tour in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year the UK is gearing up for the return of some of its favourites like Nan Taylor, Geordie Georgie, our Essex girl Sam and a certain teenager who is definitely not bovvered.

The first week of performances has already nearly sold out and the additional 7 performances from 14 January through 19 January 2019, the additional dates are expected to sell out as quickly as the first.

The Catherine Tate Show Live is playing at the Wyndham’s Theatre 7 January - 19 January for a strictly limited 14 show run. Book tickets for The Catherine Tate Show Live now or else you’ll certainly be bovvered.