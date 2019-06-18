The Bridges of Madison County cast joining Jenna Russell announced Jun 18, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Jason Robert Brown’s The Bridges of Madison County will be opening at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory for a strictly limited run this summer with performances from 13 July 2019 to 14 September 2019. The original Broadway version won Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations, and the highly anticipated West End premiere is set to receive similar acclaim! Since Jenna Russell was confirmed to star in the production, the cast announcement has been eagerly awaited.

The new cast starring in The Bridges of Madison County at the Menier Chocolate Factory

Who will join Jenna Russell at the Menier Chocolate Factory?

Jenna Russell was previously confirmed to be joining the cast of The Bridges of Madison County and finally comes the announcement of who will join her. Ed Baker-Duly joins the cast as Robert, Georgia Brown as Chiara/Ginny/State Fair Singer), Maddison Bulleyment as Carolyn, Shanay Holmes as Marian, Gillian Kirkpatrick as Marge, Paul F Monaghan as Charlie, David Perkins as Michael and Dale Rapley as Bud.

The story of The Bridges of Madison County

This musical is based on the highly acclaimed novel by Robert James Waller and the 1955 film, directed by and starring Clint Eastwood, as well as Meryl Streep. The Bridges of Madison County is set on a farm in the American Midwest in the swinging 60s, where an Italian housewife and immigrant Francesca Johnson lives a seemingly happy and simple life. Her life is turned on its head, however, when her family take a trip to a state fair and she meets a photographer, Robert Kincaid, who works for National Geographic. He is in Iowa on an assignment to shoot the numerous covered bridges in the area. The relationship between the two begins as an innocent friendship but quickly turns into a full-blown affair, causing damaging consequences to occur on their lives.

How did this current Menier Chocolate Factory production come to be?

Tony Award-winning Jason Robert Brown and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman are a critically acclaimed duo. With music and lyrics from Brown and a book from Norman, it’s not a surprise that The Bridges of Madison County boasts both a heart-wrenching story and an emotive score, making this Broadway hit a welcome addition to the West End. The new staging will be directed by Trevor Nunn, has designs by Jon Bausor, video design by Tal Rosner, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, sound design by Gregory Clarke, choreography by Lynne Page, musical supervision by Tom Murray and orchestrations by Robert Brown.

Affordable London theatre tickets for The Bridges of Madison County on sale now!

This highly anticipated West End premiere will open at the Menier Chocolate Factory on 13 July 2019 for a limited run. Tickets for The Bridges of Madison County starring Jenna Russell and the newly confirmed cast are going to be booked up quickly so be sure to secure yours sooner than later and don’t risk missing out on this soon to be smash-hit production!

