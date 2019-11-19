Menu
    The 2019 Alfred Fagon Award goes to Jasmine Lee-Jones

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Jasmine Lee-Jones, the writer behind this year's seven methods of killing kylie jenner at the Royal Court took, home the prestigious Alfred Fagon Award.

    On Friday, 15 November 2019 at the Dorfman Theatre, seven methods of killing kylie jenner writer Jasmine Lee-Jones won the top prize in the amount of £6,000 and the award by Roy Alexander Weise, Joint Artistic Director of the Royal Exchange.

    The Alfred Fagon Award is given on an annual basis to the best new play by a Black-Britsh playwright while also honouring the life of actor, playwright, poet and boxer Alfred Fagon, who passed away in 1986. 

    Lee-Jones, who had been following the recipients of the Alfred Fagon Award for many years now, felt honoured to receive the award from the judging panel. In the past, the award has honoured such famed writers as Theresa Ikoko, Michaela Coel, and Charlene James, just to name a few.

    The Rolan Rees Bursary in the amount of £3,000 was awarded to Juliet Gilkes Romero, which will allow her to devote more of her time to writing new works.

    The nominees for the Alfred Fagon Award were as follows:

    1. The Dark by Nick Makoha
    2. Comrades, Mugabe, My Dad and Me by Tonderai Munyevu
    3. seven methods of killing kylie jenner by Jasmine Lee-Jones
    4. Foreign by Carmen Harris
    5. Retrograde by Ryan Cameron
    6. Superhoe by Nicôle Lecky
    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

