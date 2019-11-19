'seven methods of killing kylie jenner' playwright Jasmine Lee-Jones wins.

Playwright Jasmine Lee-Jones wins Alfred Fagon Award

On Friday, 15 November 2019 at the Dorfman Theatre, seven methods of killing kylie jenner writer Jasmine Lee-Jones won the top prize in the amount of £6,000 and the award by Roy Alexander Weise, Joint Artistic Director of the Royal Exchange.

The Alfred Fagon Award is given on an annual basis to the best new play by a Black-Britsh playwright while also honouring the life of actor, playwright, poet and boxer Alfred Fagon, who passed away in 1986.

Lee-Jones, who had been following the recipients of the Alfred Fagon Award for many years now, felt honoured to receive the award from the judging panel. In the past, the award has honoured such famed writers as Theresa Ikoko, Michaela Coel, and Charlene James, just to name a few.

The Rolan Rees Bursary in the amount of £3,000 was awarded to Juliet Gilkes Romero, which will allow her to devote more of her time to writing new works.

The nominees for the Alfred Fagon Award were as follows: